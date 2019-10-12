Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Talton kicks 40-yard FG, Nevada beats San Jose State 41-38

October 12, 2019 8:21 pm
 
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Brandon Talton kicked a 40-yard field goal on the final play of the game, lifting Nevada to a 41-38 victory over San Jose State on Saturday after the Spartans rallied from a 21-point deficit.

Toa Taua ran for 160 yards and a touchdown for Nevada (4-2, 1-1 Mountain West Conference). On the final drive, Taua broke two tackles in the backfield and jumped over a third defender while losing his shoe for a 27-yard gain that moved the Wolf Pack passed midfield. Talton kicked the game winner six plays later.

Josh Love was 23-of-45 passing for 405 yards and threw three touchdown passes for San Jose State (3-3, 1-2). DeJon Packer had a pair of short-yardage touchdown runs in the second half.

Love’s 20-yard touchdown pass to Tre Walker tied the game at 31-31 midway through the fourth quarter. Taua scored on a 1-yard run to cap a 75-yard drive with about four minutes left in the game. Packer scored on a 2-yard run with 2:36 remaining.

Malik Henry tossed a 75-yard touchdown pass to Romeo Doubs on the first play of the second half that stretched the Wolf Pack lead to 31-10.

