Tampa Bay 4, Houston 1

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 1 6 1 2 8 Springer cf-rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .118 Brantley lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .125 Altuve 2b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .313 Bregman 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .385 Alvarez dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .375 Gurriel 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .333 Correa ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Reddick rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-A.Díaz ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Marisnick cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 — R.Chirinos c 3 1 1 1 0 1 .222

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 4 13 4 4 11 Meadows lf 5 0 0 0 0 4 .158 Pham dh 5 1 3 1 0 0 .429 Choi 1b 2 1 1 0 3 1 .154 García rf 5 1 4 0 0 1 .353 Lowe 2b 5 0 1 0 0 3 .211 Duffy 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .600 d’Arnaud c 3 0 1 1 0 0 .118 Wendle 3b-2b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .286 Kiermaier cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .158 Adames ss 3 1 1 1 1 0 .357

Houston 000 000 010_1 6 0 Tampa Bay 300 100 00x_4 13 0

a-pinch hit for Reddick in the 8th.

LOB_Houston 5, Tampa Bay 13. 2B_Alvarez (3), Wendle (1), Lowe (1). HR_R.Chirinos (1), off Poche; Pham (2), off Verlander; Adames (2), off Verlander. RBIs_R.Chirinos (1), Pham (3), d’Arnaud (2), Wendle (1), Adames (2).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 3 (Gurriel 2); Tampa Bay 8 (Kiermaier 2, García, Lowe 2, Meadows, d’Arnaud). RISP_Houston 0 for 3; Tampa Bay 2 for 13.

Runners moved up_d’Arnaud. LIDP_Brantley. GIDP_Wendle.

DP_Houston 1 (Bregman, Gurriel); Tampa Bay 1 (Choi).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Verlander, L, 1-1 3 2-3 7 4 4 3 5 84 3.38 James 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 6 0.00 Urquidy 1 2-3 3 0 0 1 3 47 0.00 Pressly 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 7 18.00 Smith 1 0 0 0 0 0 5 0.00 Harris 1 2 0 0 0 2 20 0.00

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Castillo 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 3 29 0.00 Yarbrough, W, 1-0 2 2 0 0 0 0 22 0.00 Anderson, H, 1 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 22 2.08 Poche 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 2 21 2.25 Pagán, H, 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 20 0.00 Snell, S, 1-1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 2.25

Inherited runners-scored_James 1-0, Pressly 2-0, Yarbrough 1-0, Anderson 1-0, Snell 2-0. HBP_Urquidy (d’Arnaud). WP_Anderson.

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Jerry Meals; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, John Tumpane; Right, Mark Wegner; Left, Bruce Dreckman.

T_3:49. A_32,178 (25,025).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.