Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Tampa Bay 4, Houston 1

October 8, 2019 11:08 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 1 6 1 2 8
Springer cf-rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .118
Brantley lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .125
Altuve 2b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .313
Bregman 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .385
Alvarez dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .375
Gurriel 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .333
Correa ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Reddick rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-A.Díaz ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Marisnick cf 0 0 0 0 0 0
R.Chirinos c 3 1 1 1 0 1 .222
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 4 13 4 4 11
Meadows lf 5 0 0 0 0 4 .158
Pham dh 5 1 3 1 0 0 .429
Choi 1b 2 1 1 0 3 1 .154
García rf 5 1 4 0 0 1 .353
Lowe 2b 5 0 1 0 0 3 .211
Duffy 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .600
d’Arnaud c 3 0 1 1 0 0 .118
Wendle 3b-2b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .286
Kiermaier cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .158
Adames ss 3 1 1 1 1 0 .357
Houston 000 000 010_1 6 0
Tampa Bay 300 100 00x_4 13 0

a-pinch hit for Reddick in the 8th.

LOB_Houston 5, Tampa Bay 13. 2B_Alvarez (3), Wendle (1), Lowe (1). HR_R.Chirinos (1), off Poche; Pham (2), off Verlander; Adames (2), off Verlander. RBIs_R.Chirinos (1), Pham (3), d’Arnaud (2), Wendle (1), Adames (2).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 3 (Gurriel 2); Tampa Bay 8 (Kiermaier 2, García, Lowe 2, Meadows, d’Arnaud). RISP_Houston 0 for 3; Tampa Bay 2 for 13.

Runners moved up_d’Arnaud. LIDP_Brantley. GIDP_Wendle.

DP_Houston 1 (Bregman, Gurriel); Tampa Bay 1 (Choi).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Verlander, L, 1-1 3 2-3 7 4 4 3 5 84 3.38
James 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 6 0.00
Urquidy 1 2-3 3 0 0 1 3 47 0.00
Pressly 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 7 18.00
Smith 1 0 0 0 0 0 5 0.00
Harris 1 2 0 0 0 2 20 0.00
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Castillo 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 3 29 0.00
Yarbrough, W, 1-0 2 2 0 0 0 0 22 0.00
Anderson, H, 1 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 22 2.08
Poche 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 2 21 2.25
Pagán, H, 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 20 0.00
Snell, S, 1-1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 2.25

Inherited runners-scored_James 1-0, Pressly 2-0, Yarbrough 1-0, Anderson 1-0, Snell 2-0. HBP_Urquidy (d’Arnaud). WP_Anderson.

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Jerry Meals; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, John Tumpane; Right, Mark Wegner; Left, Bruce Dreckman.

T_3:49. A_32,178 (25,025).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 SBIR/STTR Innovation Summit
10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
10|8 Microsoft Azure Training Day:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

300 birthday cards for a 100-year-old World War II Veteran

Today in History

2001: Office of Homeland Security is founded