Tampa Bay 4, Houston 1

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|2
|8
|
|Springer cf-rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.118
|Brantley lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Altuve 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.313
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.385
|Alvarez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.375
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|Correa ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Reddick rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-A.Díaz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Marisnick cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|R.Chirinos c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.222
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|4
|13
|4
|4
|11
|
|Meadows lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.158
|Pham dh
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.429
|Choi 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|.154
|García rf
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|.353
|Lowe 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.211
|Duffy 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.600
|d’Arnaud c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.118
|Wendle 3b-2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.286
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.158
|Adames ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.357
|Houston
|000
|000
|010_1
|6
|0
|Tampa Bay
|300
|100
|00x_4
|13
|0
a-pinch hit for Reddick in the 8th.
LOB_Houston 5, Tampa Bay 13. 2B_Alvarez (3), Wendle (1), Lowe (1). HR_R.Chirinos (1), off Poche; Pham (2), off Verlander; Adames (2), off Verlander. RBIs_R.Chirinos (1), Pham (3), d’Arnaud (2), Wendle (1), Adames (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 3 (Gurriel 2); Tampa Bay 8 (Kiermaier 2, García, Lowe 2, Meadows, d’Arnaud). RISP_Houston 0 for 3; Tampa Bay 2 for 13.
Runners moved up_d’Arnaud. LIDP_Brantley. GIDP_Wendle.
DP_Houston 1 (Bregman, Gurriel); Tampa Bay 1 (Choi).
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Verlander, L, 1-1
|3
|2-3
|7
|4
|4
|3
|5
|84
|3.38
|James
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|0.00
|Urquidy
|1
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|47
|0.00
|Pressly
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|18.00
|Smith
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0.00
|Harris
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|0.00
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Castillo
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|29
|0.00
|Yarbrough, W, 1-0
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|0.00
|Anderson, H, 1
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|2.08
|Poche
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|21
|2.25
|Pagán, H, 1
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|0.00
|Snell, S, 1-1
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|2.25
Inherited runners-scored_James 1-0, Pressly 2-0, Yarbrough 1-0, Anderson 1-0, Snell 2-0. HBP_Urquidy (d’Arnaud). WP_Anderson.
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Jerry Meals; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, John Tumpane; Right, Mark Wegner; Left, Bruce Dreckman.
T_3:49. A_32,178 (25,025).
