The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Tampa Bay 4, Houston 1

October 8, 2019 11:08 pm
 
Houston Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 1 6 1 Totals 36 4 13 4
Springer cf-rf 4 0 2 0 Meadows lf 5 0 0 0
Brantley lf 4 0 0 0 Pham dh 5 1 3 1
Altuve 2b 3 0 1 0 Choi 1b 2 1 1 0
Bregman 3b 4 0 1 0 García rf 5 1 4 0
Alvarez dh 4 0 1 0 Lowe 2b 5 0 1 0
Gurriel 1b 3 0 0 0 Duffy 3b 0 0 0 0
Correa ss 3 0 0 0 d’Arnaud c 3 0 1 1
Reddick rf 2 0 0 0 Wendle 3b-2b 4 0 1 1
A.Díaz ph 1 0 0 0 Kiermaier cf 4 0 1 0
Marisnick cf 0 0 0 0 Adames ss 3 1 1 1
R.Chirinos c 3 1 1 1
Houston 000 000 010 1
Tampa Bay 300 100 00x 4

DP_Houston 1, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Houston 5, Tampa Bay 13. 2B_Alvarez (3), Wendle (1), Lowe (1). HR_R.Chirinos (1), Pham (2), Adames (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Verlander L,1-1 3 2-3 7 4 4 3 5
James 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Urquidy 1 2-3 3 0 0 1 3
Pressly 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Smith 1 0 0 0 0 0
Harris 1 2 0 0 0 2
Tampa Bay
Castillo 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 3
Yarbrough W,1-0 2 2 0 0 0 0
Anderson H,1 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 2
Poche 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 2
Pagán H,1 2-3 1 0 0 1 0
Snell S,1-1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1

Yarbrough pitched to 3 batters in the 4th.

HBP_Urquidy (d’Arnaud). WP_Anderson.

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Jerry Meals; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, John Tumpane; Right, Mark Wegner; Left, Bruce Dreckman.

T_3:49. A_32,178 (25,025).

