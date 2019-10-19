Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Targett scores late as Aston Villa beats Brighton 2-1

October 19, 2019 12:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Aston Villa secured a last-gasp 2-1 win over Brighton in the Premier League as Matt Targett’s first goal for the club ended the resilience of the 10-man Seagulls on Saturday.

Both teams came into the game on the back of fine wins ahead of the international break, Villa thrashing Norwich and Brighton heaping more misery on Tottenham.

But it would be mid-table Villa celebrating another three points, coming from behind to win at Villa Park courtesy of a rare strike for Targett with almost the last kick of an entertaining contest which had also seen the hosts have a goal ruled out by VAR.

Villa captain Jack Grealish equalized in first-half stoppage time, with Aaron Mooy having already been sent off for the Seagulls following Adam Webster’s first goal for Graham Potter’s side.

Advertisement

There was a warm welcome for Villa defender Tyrone Mings, playing for the first time since being racially abused on his England debut in Bulgaria less than a week ago.

        Copy: Insight by Akamai: Get the latest information on defense networks and cloud strategy with the exclusive Federal News Network DoD Strategic IT Survey.

Brighton is a point above the relegation zone.

___

More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|19 Govies Give Back
10|21 DC CyberWeek
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Japanese kindergartners perform for crew of USS Pioneer

Today in History

1867: US takes possession of Alaska