Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Tavares will miss at least 2 weeks with broken finger

October 17, 2019 2:39 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares will be out at least two weeks with a broken finger.

The Leafs center suffered the injury late in Wednesday night’s loss against the Washington Capitals.

Tavares, 29, has three goals and four assists in eight games this season.

Tavares had 47 goals and 41 assists for 88 points in his first season with the Leafs last year.

Advertisement

Tavares was selected as the captain of the Leafs at this year’s season opener. He signed a seven-year, $77 million deal with the Leafs in July 2018, leaving the New York Islanders in free agency.

        Insight by VMware: Learn the latest in how agencies are approaching cloud computing in this exclusive executive briefing.

The Leafs were off Thursday following back-to-back games. They return to practice Friday to prepare for a visit from the Boston Bruins.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|15 Privacy + Security Forum
10|15 Open Source Digital Forensics...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Association of the United States Army holds annual D.C. meet

Today in History

1974: President Ford explains his pardon of Nixon to Congress