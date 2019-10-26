Listen Live Sports

Teenager Robinson edges Shiffrin to win World Cup opener

October 26, 2019 8:44 am
 
SOELDEN, Austria (AP) — New Zealand teenager Alice Robinson edged Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin to win the World Cup season-opening giant slalom on Saturday.

Robinson, who trailed Shiffrin by 0.14 seconds after the opening run, was one-fifth of a second faster than the American in the final run. She won her first World Cup race in only her 11th start.

Tessa Worley of France, who won the race last year, was 0.36 behind in third.

The 17-year-old Robinson, who is working with former Lindsey Vonn coaches Chris Knight and Jeff Fergus, won the junior world title in GS in February. She left her mark at the World Cup Finals the following month, when she finished runner-up to Shiffrin in the last race of the season.

It was the first women’s World Cup giant slalom win by a skier from New Zealand.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

