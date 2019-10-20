Listen Live Sports

Tennessee QB Brian Maurer leaves game with No. 1 Alabama

October 20, 2019 1:53 am
 
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Tennessee quarterback Brian Maurer left the game against No. 1 Alabama with a concussion.

Maurer was hurt after absorbing a hit late in the first quarter Saturday. It was the second straight game he’s left with a concussion.

Maurer stayed on the ground for a while after a hit by Crimson Tide middle linebacker Shane Lee.

A targeting call was overturned upon review on the play.

Former starter Jarrett Guarantano came into the game. Maurer then walked slowly toward the locker room in between quarters.

        Insight by VMware: Learn the latest in how agencies are approaching cloud computing in this exclusive executive briefing.

He sustained a concussion in the first half last week against Mississippi State and didn’t return to that game.

The freshman was 5-of-7 passing for 62 yards with an interception against the Tide.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

