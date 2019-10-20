Tennessee QB Brian Maurer leaves game with No. 1 Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Tennessee quarterback Brian Maurer left the game against No. 1 Alabama with a concussion.

Maurer was hurt after absorbing a hit late in the first quarter Saturday. It was the second straight game he’s left with a concussion.

Maurer stayed on the ground for a while after a hit by Crimson Tide middle linebacker Shane Lee.

A targeting call was overturned upon review on the play.

Former starter Jarrett Guarantano came into the game. Maurer then walked slowly toward the locker room in between quarters.

He sustained a concussion in the first half last week against Mississippi State and didn’t return to that game.

The freshman was 5-of-7 passing for 62 yards with an interception against the Tide.

