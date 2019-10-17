Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

October 17, 2019 3:02 am
 
< a min read
Share       

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ preseason 2018-19 women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, final 2018-19 records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last year’s final ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Baylor (28) 37-1 700 1
2. UConn 35-3 665 2
3. Notre Dame 35-4 648 3
4. Mississippi St. 33-3 614 4
5. Louisville 32-4 579 5
6. Stanford 31-5 568 6
7. Oregon 33-5 531 7
8. Iowa 29-7 509 8
9. Maryland 29-5 456 9
10. NC State 28-6 450 10
11. Oregon St. 26-8 376 11
12. Syracuse 25-9 324 15
13. Iowa St. 26-9 312 13
14. Texas A&M 26-8 301 17
15. South Carolina 23-10 291 16
16. Gonzaga 29-5 284 12
17. Kentucky 25-8 261 18
18. Marquette 27-8 259 13
19. Miami 25-9 246 19
20. UCLA 22-13 131 20
21. Rice 28-4 103 24
22. Arizona St. 22-11 100 23
23. Texas 23-10 82 22
24. DePaul 26-8 75
25. Florida St. 24-9 67 25

Others receiving votes: Drake 54, South Dakota St. 35, BYU 24, Missouri 14, South Dakota 14, Florida Gulf Coast 14, Kansas St 8, UCF 3, Quinnipiac 1, Wright St. 1.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|15 Privacy + Security Forum
10|15 Open Source Digital Forensics...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard trailblazer Mrs. Rosalen Becker celebrates 100th birthday

Today in History

1909: William Taft makes first presidential visit to Mexico