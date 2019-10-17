The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ preseason 2018-19 women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, final 2018-19 records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last year’s final ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Baylor (28) 37-1 700 1 2. UConn 35-3 665 2 3. Notre Dame 35-4 648 3 4. Mississippi St. 33-3 614 4 5. Louisville 32-4 579 5 6. Stanford 31-5 568 6 7. Oregon 33-5 531 7 8. Iowa 29-7 509 8 9. Maryland 29-5 456 9 10. NC State 28-6 450 10 11. Oregon St. 26-8 376 11 12. Syracuse 25-9 324 15 13. Iowa St. 26-9 312 13 14. Texas A&M 26-8 301 17 15. South Carolina 23-10 291 16 16. Gonzaga 29-5 284 12 17. Kentucky 25-8 261 18 18. Marquette 27-8 259 13 19. Miami 25-9 246 19 20. UCLA 22-13 131 20 21. Rice 28-4 103 24 22. Arizona St. 22-11 100 23 23. Texas 23-10 82 22 24. DePaul 26-8 75 – 25. Florida St. 24-9 67 25

Others receiving votes: Drake 54, South Dakota St. 35, BYU 24, Missouri 14, South Dakota 14, Florida Gulf Coast 14, Kansas St 8, UCF 3, Quinnipiac 1, Wright St. 1.

