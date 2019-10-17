The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ preseason 2018-19 women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, final 2018-19 records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last year’s final ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Baylor (28)
|37-1
|700
|1
|2. UConn
|35-3
|665
|2
|3. Notre Dame
|35-4
|648
|3
|4. Mississippi St.
|33-3
|614
|4
|5. Louisville
|32-4
|579
|5
|6. Stanford
|31-5
|568
|6
|7. Oregon
|33-5
|531
|7
|8. Iowa
|29-7
|509
|8
|9. Maryland
|29-5
|456
|9
|10. NC State
|28-6
|450
|10
|11. Oregon St.
|26-8
|376
|11
|12. Syracuse
|25-9
|324
|15
|13. Iowa St.
|26-9
|312
|13
|14. Texas A&M
|26-8
|301
|17
|15. South Carolina
|23-10
|291
|16
|16. Gonzaga
|29-5
|284
|12
|17. Kentucky
|25-8
|261
|18
|18. Marquette
|27-8
|259
|13
|19. Miami
|25-9
|246
|19
|20. UCLA
|22-13
|131
|20
|21. Rice
|28-4
|103
|24
|22. Arizona St.
|22-11
|100
|23
|23. Texas
|23-10
|82
|22
|24. DePaul
|26-8
|75
|–
|25. Florida St.
|24-9
|67
|25
Others receiving votes: Drake 54, South Dakota St. 35, BYU 24, Missouri 14, South Dakota 14, Florida Gulf Coast 14, Kansas St 8, UCF 3, Quinnipiac 1, Wright St. 1.
