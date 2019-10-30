The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ preseason 2019-20 women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, final 2018-19 records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last year’s final ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Oregon (25)
|33-5
|697
|7
|2. Baylor (3)
|37-1
|675
|1
|3. Stanford
|31-5
|631
|6
|4. Maryland
|29-5
|596
|9
|5. UConn
|35-3
|569
|2
|6. Texas A&M
|26-8
|554
|14
|7. Oregon St.
|26-8
|525
|11
|8. South Carolina
|23-10
|518
|15
|9. Louisville
|32-4
|477
|5
|10. Mississippi St.
|33-3
|443
|4
|11. UCLA
|22-13
|380
|20
|12. Florida St.
|24-9
|354
|25
|13. Kentucky
|25-8
|342
|17
|14. NC State
|28-6
|320
|10
|15. Texas
|23-10
|303
|23
|16. Notre Dame
|35-4
|290
|3
|17. Michigan St.
|21-12
|205
|–
|18. DePaul
|26-8
|174
|24
|18. Miami
|25-9
|174
|19
|20. Arizona St.
|22-11
|118
|22
|21. Syracuse
|25-9
|103
|12
|22. Arkansas
|22-15
|93
|–
|23. Minnesota
|21-11
|90
|–
|24. Indiana
|21-13
|86
|–
|25. Michigan
|22-12
|77
|–
Others receiving votes: West Virginia 71, Iowa St. 44, Gonzaga 32, Rice 30, Drake 24, Tennessee 22, Boise St. 15, South Dakota 11, South Florida 9, Arizona 9, Iowa 8, South Dakota St. 7, LSU 7, Auburn 5, Duke 4, North Carolina 4, Rutgers 2, Kansas St 1, Ohio 1.
