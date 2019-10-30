Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

October 30, 2019 10:08 am
 
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ preseason 2019-20 women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, final 2018-19 records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last year’s final ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Oregon (25) 33-5 697 7
2. Baylor (3) 37-1 675 1
3. Stanford 31-5 631 6
4. Maryland 29-5 596 9
5. UConn 35-3 569 2
6. Texas A&M 26-8 554 14
7. Oregon St. 26-8 525 11
8. South Carolina 23-10 518 15
9. Louisville 32-4 477 5
10. Mississippi St. 33-3 443 4
11. UCLA 22-13 380 20
12. Florida St. 24-9 354 25
13. Kentucky 25-8 342 17
14. NC State 28-6 320 10
15. Texas 23-10 303 23
16. Notre Dame 35-4 290 3
17. Michigan St. 21-12 205
18. DePaul 26-8 174 24
18. Miami 25-9 174 19
20. Arizona St. 22-11 118 22
21. Syracuse 25-9 103 12
22. Arkansas 22-15 93
23. Minnesota 21-11 90
24. Indiana 21-13 86
25. Michigan 22-12 77

Others receiving votes: West Virginia 71, Iowa St. 44, Gonzaga 32, Rice 30, Drake 24, Tennessee 22, Boise St. 15, South Dakota 11, South Florida 9, Arizona 9, Iowa 8, South Dakota St. 7, LSU 7, Auburn 5, Duke 4, North Carolina 4, Rutgers 2, Kansas St 1, Ohio 1.

Sports News

