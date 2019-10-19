The CJ Cup Par Scores

Saturday At The Club at Nine Bridges Jeju Island, South Korea Purse: $9.75 million Yardage: 7,241; Par: 72 Third Round Justin Thomas 68-63-70—201 -15 Danny Lee 67-66-68—201 -15 Cameron Smith 67-69-68—204 -12 Wyndham Clark 71-67-67—205 -11 Jordan Spieth 70-65-70—205 -11 Byeong Hun An 64-69-73—206 -10 Collin Morikawa 69-73-65—207 -9 Gary Woodland 71-71-65—207 -9 Ian Poulter 69-72-66—207 -9 Graeme McDowell 68-71-68—207 -9 Kiradech Aphibarnrat 69-69-69—207 -9 Tyrrell Hatton 69-68-70—207 -9 Kevin Streelman 69-69-69—207 -9 Emiliano Grillo 69-66-72—207 -9 Hideki Matsuyama 69-70-69—208 -8 Kyoung-Hoon Lee 69-67-72—208 -8 Ryan Moore 69-67-72—208 -8 Rory Sabbatini 71-69-69—209 -7 Ryan Palmer 70-69-70—209 -7 Joaquin Niemann 65-73-71—209 -7 Charles Howell III 67-70-72—209 -7 Harold Varner III 71-71-68—210 -6 Rafa Cabrera Bello 68-74-68—210 -6 Kevin Na 72-68-70—210 -6 Jason Day 66-73-71—210 -6 Corey Conners 70-72-69—211 -5 Sungjae Im 68-73-70—211 -5 Nate Lashley 72-69-70—211 -5 K.J. Choi 69-74-68—211 -5 Dylan Frittelli 70-70-71—211 -5 Andrew Putnam 70-70-71—211 -5 Si Woo Kim 69-68-74—211 -5 Branden Grace 71-71-70—212 -4 Pat Perez 73-69-70—212 -4 Tommy Fleetwood 71-70-71—212 -4 Sung Kang 72-72-68—212 -4 Adam Schenk 71-74-67—212 -4 Charley Hoffman 67-72-73—212 -4 Jung-gon Hwang 67-71-74—212 -4 Viktor Hovland 69-69-74—212 -4 Hyungjoon Lee 71-71-71—213 -3 Phil Mickelson 70-72-71—213 -3 Kevin Tway 70-72-71—213 -3 Marc Leishman 72-69-72—213 -3 Soomin Lee 68-72-73—213 -3 Matt Jones 72-70-72—214 -2 Lucas Glover 74-69-71—214 -2 Keith Mitchell 74-72-68—214 -2 Chase Koepka 70-72-73—215 -1 Jhonattan Vegas 73-70-72—215 -1 C.T. Pan 74-69-72—215 -1 Sergio Garcia 73-70-72—215 -1 Adam Long 73-72-70—215 -1 Chez Reavie 68-77-70—215 -1 Joel Dahmen 74-71-70—215 -1 Sanghyun Park 74-68-74—216 E Vaughn Taylor 74-71-71—216 E Luke List 70-75-71—216 E Troy Merritt 74-72-70—216 E Danny Willett 76-71-70—217 +1 Abraham Ancer 73-74-71—218 +2 Jazz Janewattananond 74-74-70—218 +2 Jeongwoo Ham 74-72-73—219 +3 Michael Kim 76-72-71—219 +3 Kyongjun Moon 76-72-71—219 +3 Max Homa 69-82-69—220 +4 Billy Horschel 71-74-76—221 +5 Whee Kim 76-75-70—221 +5 Scott Piercy 72-72-79—223 +7 Brian Stuard 72-76-75—223 +7 Yongjun Bae 78-72-73—223 +7 Chesson Hadley 75-76-72—223 +7 Yi Keun Chang 73-73-80—226 +10 Wonjoon Lee 74-73-79—226 +10 Tae Hee Lee 74-77-77—228 +12 Matthew Wolff 73-78-78—229 +13

