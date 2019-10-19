Listen Live Sports

The CJ Cup Par Scores

October 19, 2019 11:38 am
 
Saturday
At The Club at Nine Bridges
Jeju Island, South Korea
Purse: $9.75 million
Yardage: 7,241; Par: 72
Third Round
Justin Thomas 68-63-70—201 -15
Danny Lee 67-66-68—201 -15
Cameron Smith 67-69-68—204 -12
Wyndham Clark 71-67-67—205 -11
Jordan Spieth 70-65-70—205 -11
Byeong Hun An 64-69-73—206 -10
Collin Morikawa 69-73-65—207 -9
Gary Woodland 71-71-65—207 -9
Ian Poulter 69-72-66—207 -9
Graeme McDowell 68-71-68—207 -9
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 69-69-69—207 -9
Tyrrell Hatton 69-68-70—207 -9
Kevin Streelman 69-69-69—207 -9
Emiliano Grillo 69-66-72—207 -9
Hideki Matsuyama 69-70-69—208 -8
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 69-67-72—208 -8
Ryan Moore 69-67-72—208 -8
Rory Sabbatini 71-69-69—209 -7
Ryan Palmer 70-69-70—209 -7
Joaquin Niemann 65-73-71—209 -7
Charles Howell III 67-70-72—209 -7
Harold Varner III 71-71-68—210 -6
Rafa Cabrera Bello 68-74-68—210 -6
Kevin Na 72-68-70—210 -6
Jason Day 66-73-71—210 -6
Corey Conners 70-72-69—211 -5
Sungjae Im 68-73-70—211 -5
Nate Lashley 72-69-70—211 -5
K.J. Choi 69-74-68—211 -5
Dylan Frittelli 70-70-71—211 -5
Andrew Putnam 70-70-71—211 -5
Si Woo Kim 69-68-74—211 -5
Branden Grace 71-71-70—212 -4
Pat Perez 73-69-70—212 -4
Tommy Fleetwood 71-70-71—212 -4
Sung Kang 72-72-68—212 -4
Adam Schenk 71-74-67—212 -4
Charley Hoffman 67-72-73—212 -4
Jung-gon Hwang 67-71-74—212 -4
Viktor Hovland 69-69-74—212 -4
Hyungjoon Lee 71-71-71—213 -3
Phil Mickelson 70-72-71—213 -3
Kevin Tway 70-72-71—213 -3
Marc Leishman 72-69-72—213 -3
Soomin Lee 68-72-73—213 -3
Matt Jones 72-70-72—214 -2
Lucas Glover 74-69-71—214 -2
Keith Mitchell 74-72-68—214 -2
Chase Koepka 70-72-73—215 -1
Jhonattan Vegas 73-70-72—215 -1
C.T. Pan 74-69-72—215 -1
Sergio Garcia 73-70-72—215 -1
Adam Long 73-72-70—215 -1
Chez Reavie 68-77-70—215 -1
Joel Dahmen 74-71-70—215 -1
Sanghyun Park 74-68-74—216 E
Vaughn Taylor 74-71-71—216 E
Luke List 70-75-71—216 E
Troy Merritt 74-72-70—216 E
Danny Willett 76-71-70—217 +1
Abraham Ancer 73-74-71—218 +2
Jazz Janewattananond 74-74-70—218 +2
Jeongwoo Ham 74-72-73—219 +3
Michael Kim 76-72-71—219 +3
Kyongjun Moon 76-72-71—219 +3
Max Homa 69-82-69—220 +4
Billy Horschel 71-74-76—221 +5
Whee Kim 76-75-70—221 +5
Scott Piercy 72-72-79—223 +7
Brian Stuard 72-76-75—223 +7
Yongjun Bae 78-72-73—223 +7
Chesson Hadley 75-76-72—223 +7
Yi Keun Chang 73-73-80—226 +10
Wonjoon Lee 74-73-79—226 +10
Tae Hee Lee 74-77-77—228 +12
Matthew Wolff 73-78-78—229 +13

