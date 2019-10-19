The CJ Cup Par Scores

|Saturday
|At The Club at Nine Bridges
|Jeju Island, South Korea
|Purse: $9.75 million
|Yardage: 7,241; Par: 72
|Third Round
|Justin Thomas
|68-63-70—201
|-15
|Danny Lee
|67-66-68—201
|-15
|Cameron Smith
|67-69-68—204
|-12
|Wyndham Clark
|71-67-67—205
|-11
|Jordan Spieth
|70-65-70—205
|-11
|Byeong Hun An
|64-69-73—206
|-10
|Collin Morikawa
|69-73-65—207
|-9
|Gary Woodland
|71-71-65—207
|-9
|Ian Poulter
|69-72-66—207
|-9
|Graeme McDowell
|68-71-68—207
|-9
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|69-69-69—207
|-9
|Tyrrell Hatton
|69-68-70—207
|-9
|Kevin Streelman
|69-69-69—207
|-9
|Emiliano Grillo
|69-66-72—207
|-9
|Hideki Matsuyama
|69-70-69—208
|-8
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|69-67-72—208
|-8
|Ryan Moore
|69-67-72—208
|-8
|Rory Sabbatini
|71-69-69—209
|-7
|Ryan Palmer
|70-69-70—209
|-7
|Joaquin Niemann
|65-73-71—209
|-7
|Charles Howell III
|67-70-72—209
|-7
|Harold Varner III
|71-71-68—210
|-6
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|68-74-68—210
|-6
|Kevin Na
|72-68-70—210
|-6
|Jason Day
|66-73-71—210
|-6
|Corey Conners
|70-72-69—211
|-5
|Sungjae Im
|68-73-70—211
|-5
|Nate Lashley
|72-69-70—211
|-5
|K.J. Choi
|69-74-68—211
|-5
|Dylan Frittelli
|70-70-71—211
|-5
|Andrew Putnam
|70-70-71—211
|-5
|Si Woo Kim
|69-68-74—211
|-5
|Branden Grace
|71-71-70—212
|-4
|Pat Perez
|73-69-70—212
|-4
|Tommy Fleetwood
|71-70-71—212
|-4
|Sung Kang
|72-72-68—212
|-4
|Adam Schenk
|71-74-67—212
|-4
|Charley Hoffman
|67-72-73—212
|-4
|Jung-gon Hwang
|67-71-74—212
|-4
|Viktor Hovland
|69-69-74—212
|-4
|Hyungjoon Lee
|71-71-71—213
|-3
|Phil Mickelson
|70-72-71—213
|-3
|Kevin Tway
|70-72-71—213
|-3
|Marc Leishman
|72-69-72—213
|-3
|Soomin Lee
|68-72-73—213
|-3
|Matt Jones
|72-70-72—214
|-2
|Lucas Glover
|74-69-71—214
|-2
|Keith Mitchell
|74-72-68—214
|-2
|Chase Koepka
|70-72-73—215
|-1
|Jhonattan Vegas
|73-70-72—215
|-1
|C.T. Pan
|74-69-72—215
|-1
|Sergio Garcia
|73-70-72—215
|-1
|Adam Long
|73-72-70—215
|-1
|Chez Reavie
|68-77-70—215
|-1
|Joel Dahmen
|74-71-70—215
|-1
|Sanghyun Park
|74-68-74—216
|E
|Vaughn Taylor
|74-71-71—216
|E
|Luke List
|70-75-71—216
|E
|Troy Merritt
|74-72-70—216
|E
|Danny Willett
|76-71-70—217
|+1
|Abraham Ancer
|73-74-71—218
|+2
|Jazz Janewattananond
|74-74-70—218
|+2
|Jeongwoo Ham
|74-72-73—219
|+3
|Michael Kim
|76-72-71—219
|+3
|Kyongjun Moon
|76-72-71—219
|+3
|Max Homa
|69-82-69—220
|+4
|Billy Horschel
|71-74-76—221
|+5
|Whee Kim
|76-75-70—221
|+5
|Scott Piercy
|72-72-79—223
|+7
|Brian Stuard
|72-76-75—223
|+7
|Yongjun Bae
|78-72-73—223
|+7
|Chesson Hadley
|75-76-72—223
|+7
|Yi Keun Chang
|73-73-80—226
|+10
|Wonjoon Lee
|74-73-79—226
|+10
|Tae Hee Lee
|74-77-77—228
|+12
|Matthew Wolff
|73-78-78—229
|+13
