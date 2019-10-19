Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

The CJ Cup Scores

October 19, 2019 11:38 am
 
Saturday
At The Club at Nine Bridges
Jeju Island, South Korea
Purse: $9.75 million
Yardage: 7,241; Par: 72
Third Round
Justin Thomas 68-63-70—201
Danny Lee 67-66-68—201
Cameron Smith 67-69-68—204
Wyndham Clark 71-67-67—205
Jordan Spieth 70-65-70—205
Byeong Hun An 64-69-73—206
Collin Morikawa 69-73-65—207
Gary Woodland 71-71-65—207
Ian Poulter 69-72-66—207
Graeme McDowell 68-71-68—207
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 69-69-69—207
Tyrrell Hatton 69-68-70—207
Kevin Streelman 69-69-69—207
Emiliano Grillo 69-66-72—207
Hideki Matsuyama 69-70-69—208
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 69-67-72—208
Ryan Moore 69-67-72—208
Rory Sabbatini 71-69-69—209
Ryan Palmer 70-69-70—209
Joaquin Niemann 65-73-71—209
Charles Howell III 67-70-72—209
Harold Varner III 71-71-68—210
Rafa Cabrera Bello 68-74-68—210
Kevin Na 72-68-70—210
Jason Day 66-73-71—210
Corey Conners 70-72-69—211
Sungjae Im 68-73-70—211
Nate Lashley 72-69-70—211
K.J. Choi 69-74-68—211
Dylan Frittelli 70-70-71—211
Andrew Putnam 70-70-71—211
Si Woo Kim 69-68-74—211
Branden Grace 71-71-70—212
Pat Perez 73-69-70—212
Tommy Fleetwood 71-70-71—212
Sung Kang 72-72-68—212
Adam Schenk 71-74-67—212
Charley Hoffman 67-72-73—212
Jung-gon Hwang 67-71-74—212
Viktor Hovland 69-69-74—212
Hyungjoon Lee 71-71-71—213
Phil Mickelson 70-72-71—213
Kevin Tway 70-72-71—213
Marc Leishman 72-69-72—213
Soomin Lee 68-72-73—213
Matt Jones 72-70-72—214
Lucas Glover 74-69-71—214
Keith Mitchell 74-72-68—214
Chase Koepka 70-72-73—215
Jhonattan Vegas 73-70-72—215
C.T. Pan 74-69-72—215
Sergio Garcia 73-70-72—215
Adam Long 73-72-70—215
Chez Reavie 68-77-70—215
Joel Dahmen 74-71-70—215
Sanghyun Park 74-68-74—216
Vaughn Taylor 74-71-71—216
Luke List 70-75-71—216
Troy Merritt 74-72-70—216
Danny Willett 76-71-70—217
Abraham Ancer 73-74-71—218
Jazz Janewattananond 74-74-70—218
Jeongwoo Ham 74-72-73—219
Michael Kim 76-72-71—219
Kyongjun Moon 76-72-71—219
Max Homa 69-82-69—220
Billy Horschel 71-74-76—221
Whee Kim 76-75-70—221
Scott Piercy 72-72-79—223
Brian Stuard 72-76-75—223
Yongjun Bae 78-72-73—223
Chesson Hadley 75-76-72—223
Yi Keun Chang 73-73-80—226
Wonjoon Lee 74-73-79—226
Tae Hee Lee 74-77-77—228
Matthew Wolff 73-78-78—229

