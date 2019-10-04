Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
The Latest: Atlantic City council head sworn in as mayor

October 4, 2019
 
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The Latest on new Atlantic City mayor being sworn in (all times local):

1:15 p.m.

Atlantic City has a new mayor.

City Council President Marty Small was sworn in Friday, a day after fellow Democrat Frank Gilliam Jr. pleaded guilty to stealing $87,000 from a youth basketball club he founded. He resigned hours later.

Gilliam admitted stealing money that was purportedly for the basketball team and for school supplies for poor children. But prosecutors say he used it on trips, fancy clothes and other personal expenses.

Small has run several times for mayor and lost a primary to Gilliam in 2017.

Small himself has been charged twice with election-related fraud in cases he maintains were politically motivated. He was acquitted both times.

The city has a long, colorful history of corruption among its elected officials dating back to the turn of the century.

1:45 a.m.

Atlantic City will get a new mayor in the wake of yet another corruption scandal.

City Council President Marty Small, a Democrat, will be sworn in as mayor at noon on Friday.

It comes a day after fellow Democrat Frank Gilliam Jr. pleaded guilty to stealing $87,000 from a youth basketball club he founded, and resigned.

Gilliam pleaded guilty in federal court in Camden to stealing money that was purportedly for the basketball team and for school supplies for poor children.

But prosecutors say he used it on himself — for trips, fancy clothes and other personal expenses.

Gilliam apologized to residents in a letter Thursday afternoon.

Small has run several times for mayor, losing a primary to Gilliam in 2017.

