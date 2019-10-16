The Latest: Pearl says he is ‘confident’ in NCAA process

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Latest on Southeastern Conference men’s basketball media day (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

Auburn coach Bruce Pearl says he’s not worried about the prospect of a notice of allegations from the NCAA.

Pearl said Wednesday at SEC media day that he is “very confident in the process.” Auburn is expecting to receive a notice of allegations at some point stemming from a federal investigation into corruption in college basketball.

Former Auburn assistant coach Chuck Person has been sentenced in federal court for accepting bribes to steer players to a financial adviser. The NCAA held current players Austin Wiley and Danjel Purifoy for the entire 2017-18 season and Purifoy missed part of last season after they or their families accepted money from Person.

Pearl is not accused of wrongdoing by federal investigators.

The coach says, “I think everything that we’ve gone through over the last couple of years — I always say that adversity reveals character way more than it builds it.”

Pearl says “the last couple of years our character has been revealed because these have been challenging times. We’ve done a lot of things the right way in that situation. We’re not done yet. But I’m confident in the process.”

The Tigers reached the Final Four for the first time in program history last season.

___

10 a.m.

Georgia coach Tom Crean expects a “huge impact” from Anthony Edwards and says the highly touted freshman doesn’t realize yet how good he can be.

Edwards was the nation’s No. 2 overall prospect in his high school class according to composite rankings of recruiting sites compiled by 247Sports. The Bulldogs are counting on the 6-foot-5 guard to spark a program coming off an 11-21 season and 13th-place finish in the SEC.

Crean says Edwards can be an “outstanding” offensive player and “elite” defensive player and that the freshman “doesn’t even really have an idea of how fast he is, how good he can be.”

Crean says one reason is Edwards’ youth; he just turned 18 years old on Aug. 5.

___

4 a.m.

The Southeastern Conference has a new wave of highly rated recruits to replace departed stars, Kentucky remains the favorite and two programs could be in the NCAA crosshairs.

Those are among the storylines for SEC men’s basketball media day held Wednesday in Birmingham.

Among those taking the podium are LSU coach Will Wade and Auburn’s Bruce Pearl. Both programs are coming off terrific seasons but also were among those caught up in a federal investigation into corruption in and around college basketball.

Auburn has said it expects to receive a notice of allegations from the NCAA, as North Carolina State and Kansas already have.

On the court, teams welcomed some five-star recruits. Georgia brought in freshman Anthony Edwards, rated the No. 2 overall recruit. Florida got graduate transfer Kerry Blackshear along with five-star prospect Scottie Lewis. Kentucky’s latest class of talented freshmen includes Tyrese Maxey and Kahlil Whitney. LSU has Trendon Watford.

___

