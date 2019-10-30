The Latest: Teams can practice during teachers strike

CHICAGO (AP) — The Latest on Chicago Public Schools teachers’ strike (all times local):

2:50 p.m.

Chicago Public Schools says 19 high school football teams that qualified for state playoffs can practice this week, but they will not be allowed to compete on Saturday if the teachers strike hasn’t been settled by then.

The decision Wednesday comes just in time for the schools that are required by Illinois State High School Association rules to practice for three days before they play a game.

Advertisement

In a news release, the association said teams can only practice if they find coaches who have the proper certification.

The school district hasn’t responded to a request for comment and it is unclear how many of the schools have found people to coach the teams during practice.

___

1:36 p.m.

The Chicago teachers strike has cancelled classes for a 10th day in the nation’s third-largest school district.

Contract talks resumed Wednesday. Mayor Lori Lightfoot and leaders of the Chicago Teachers Union met face-to-face Tuesday but failed to reach a tentative agreement.

Lightfoot says she sweetened the city’s offer during that meeting, committing more money to reduce class sizes and boost long-term teachers’ pay.

Union leaders said Tuesday night that they expect to get details of those proposals on Wednesday to share with teachers.

If negotiators reach a tentative agreement, union officials said elected delegates could have a vote on Wednesday afternoon.

But neither side seems certain that will happen.

Union leaders say its 25,000 members will have to consider the “risks and rewards” of continuing a strike.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.