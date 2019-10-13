Listen Live Sports

The Top Twenty Five

October 13, 2019 2:00 pm
 
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 12, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Alabama (30) 6-0 1503 1
2. LSU (12) 6-0 1449 5
3. Clemson (11) 6-0 1427 2
4. Ohio St. (9) 6-0 1404 3
5. Oklahoma 6-0 1333 6
6. Wisconsin 6-0 1245 8
7. Penn St. 6-0 1129 10
8. Notre Dame 5-1 1042 9
9. Florida 6-1 1041 7
10. Georgia 5-1 995 3
11. Auburn 5-1 985 12
12. Oregon 5-1 906 13
13. Utah 5-1 729 15
14. Boise St. 6-0 716 14
15. Texas 4-2 672 11
16. Michigan 5-1 648 16
17. Arizona St. 5-1 524 18
18. Baylor 6-0 470 22
19. SMU 6-0 398 21
20. Minnesota 6-0 330
21. Cincinnati 5-1 308 25
22. Missouri 5-1 233
23. Iowa 4-2 210 17
24. Appalachian St. 5-0 148
25. Washington 5-2 107

Others receiving votes: Tulane 55, Iowa St. 36, Temple 31, Wake Forest 25, California 20, Virginia 8, Memphis 6, Southern Cal 4, South Carolina 4, Texas A&M 3, UCF 3, San Diego St. 2, Louisiana Tech 1.

