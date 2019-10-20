The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 19, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Alabama (24) 7-0 1486 1 2. LSU (16) 7-0 1462 2 3. Ohio St. (13) 7-0 1429 4 4. Clemson (9) 7-0 1408 3 5. Oklahoma 7-0 1343 5 6. Penn St. 7-0 1224 7 7. Florida 7-1 1138 9 8. Notre Dame 5-1 1058 8 9. Auburn 6-1 1054 11 10. Georgia 6-1 1031 10 11. Oregon 6-1 979 12 12. Utah 6-1 852 13 13. Wisconsin 6-1 767 6 14. Baylor 7-0 732 18 15. Texas 5-2 627 15 16. SMU 7-0 587 19 17. Minnesota 7-0 577 20 18. Cincinnati 6-1 468 21 19. Michigan 5-2 440 16 20. Iowa 5-2 347 23 21. Appalachian St. 6-0 286 24 22. Boise St. 6-1 225 14 23. Iowa St. 5-2 185 – 24. Arizona St. 5-2 134 17 25. Wake Forest 6-1 118 –

Others receiving votes: Memphis 87, Virginia 29, San Diego St. 17, Pittsburgh 17, Washington 15, Navy 9, Texas A&M 6, Missouri 4, UCF 3, Southern Cal 3, Louisiana Tech 2, Tulane 1.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.