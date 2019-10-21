The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ preseason 2019-20 college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, final 2018-19 records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last year’s final ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Michigan St. (60)
|32-7
|1619
|5
|2. Kentucky (2)
|30-7
|1497
|7
|3. Kansas (3)
|26-10
|1457
|17
|4. Duke
|32-6
|1399
|1
|5. Louisville
|20-14
|1386
|—
|6. Florida
|20-16
|1313
|—
|7. Maryland
|23-11
|1134
|—
|8. Gonzaga
|33-4
|1096
|4
|9. North Carolina
|29-7
|1060
|3
|10. Villanova
|26-10
|1048
|23
|11. Virginia
|35-3
|1007
|2
|12. Seton Hall
|20-14
|863
|—
|13. Texas Tech
|31-7
|837
|9
|14. Memphis
|22-14
|773
|—
|15. Oregon
|25-13
|742
|—
|16. Baylor
|20-14
|523
|—
|17. Utah St.
|28-7
|491
|25
|18. Ohio St.
|20-15
|407
|—
|19. Xavier
|19-16
|356
|—
|20. Saint Mary’s (Cal.)
|22-12
|330
|—
|21. Arizona
|17-15
|265
|—
|22. LSU
|28-7
|234
|12
|23. Purdue
|26-10
|230
|13
|24. Auburn
|30-10
|210
|14
|25. VCU
|25-8
|193
|—
Others receiving votes: Washington 164, Colorado 152, Tennessee 78, Marquette 68, Florida St. 36, Davidson 34, Harvard 24, Illinois 14, Missouri 13, Mississippi St. 12, Georgetown 11, Houston 11, Cincinnati 8, Notre Dame 7, Creighton 4, N.C. State 3, Syracuse 3, Alabama 2, Liberty 2, Michigan 2, Southern Cal 2, Vermont 2, Colgate 1, Dayton 1, Providence 1.
