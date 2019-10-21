The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ preseason 2019-20 college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, final 2018-19 records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last year’s final ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Michigan St. (60) 32-7 1619 5 2. Kentucky (2) 30-7 1497 7 3. Kansas (3) 26-10 1457 17 4. Duke 32-6 1399 1 5. Louisville 20-14 1386 — 6. Florida 20-16 1313 — 7. Maryland 23-11 1134 — 8. Gonzaga 33-4 1096 4 9. North Carolina 29-7 1060 3 10. Villanova 26-10 1048 23 11. Virginia 35-3 1007 2 12. Seton Hall 20-14 863 — 13. Texas Tech 31-7 837 9 14. Memphis 22-14 773 — 15. Oregon 25-13 742 — 16. Baylor 20-14 523 — 17. Utah St. 28-7 491 25 18. Ohio St. 20-15 407 — 19. Xavier 19-16 356 — 20. Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 22-12 330 — 21. Arizona 17-15 265 — 22. LSU 28-7 234 12 23. Purdue 26-10 230 13 24. Auburn 30-10 210 14 25. VCU 25-8 193 —

Others receiving votes: Washington 164, Colorado 152, Tennessee 78, Marquette 68, Florida St. 36, Davidson 34, Harvard 24, Illinois 14, Missouri 13, Mississippi St. 12, Georgetown 11, Houston 11, Cincinnati 8, Notre Dame 7, Creighton 4, N.C. State 3, Syracuse 3, Alabama 2, Liberty 2, Michigan 2, Southern Cal 2, Vermont 2, Colgate 1, Dayton 1, Providence 1.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.