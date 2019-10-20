Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Thomson has 6 TDs, Sacramento State routs Montana 49-22

October 20, 2019 1:01 am
 
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Kevin Thomsonaccounted for six touchdowns to lead Sacramento State to a 49-22 rout of Montana on Saturday night.

The 17th-ranked Hornets (5-2, 3-0) are tied with Weber State atop the Big Sky Conference standings. No. 6 Montana (5-2, 2-1) had its three-game win streak snapped.

Thomson was 24-of-34 passing for 369 yards and threw four touchdowns passes to four separate receivers. He added 50 yards on the ground on 16 carries with a pair of touchdown runs. Pierre Williams had 153 yards receiving and Elijah Dotson added 124 yards, and each had eight catches with a touchdown.

Dalton Sneed was 15 of 25 for 140 yards and threw two interceptions for the Grizzlies. Jerry Louie-McGee scored on a 64-yard run two minutes into the game for Montana. Sneed’s 19-yard touchdown run pulled the Grizzlies to 18-15 early in the second quarter before the Hornets ran away and capped the scoring with Thomson’s 39-yard TD pass to Dotson with 14 seconds left in the third.

