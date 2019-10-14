Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Through Monday, October 14, 2019

October 14, 2019 11:55 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
GP G A PTS
Leon Draisaitl, EDM 6 4 8 12
Connor McDavid, EDM 6 4 8 12
Patrik Laine, WPG 7 3 8 11
John Carlson, WAS 7 2 9 11
David Pastrnak, BOS 6 6 4 10
Mark Scheifele, WPG 7 3 7 10
Sidney Crosby, PIT 6 3 7 10
Brad Marchand, BOS 6 4 5 9
Mark Stone, VEG 6 4 5 9
Mikko Rantanen, COL 5 4 5 9
Jack Eichel, BUF 6 3 6 9
Matt Duchene, NSH 5 2 7 9
11 tied with 8 pts.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|13 AAPA 2019 Annual Convention & Expo
10|14 Cocktails & Conversation: Defending...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Secretary of Army sworn in at Pentagon Mall steps

Today in History

1962: Cuban Missile Crisis begins