Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Through Monday, October 21, 2019

October 21, 2019 11:49 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
GP G A PTS
John Carlson, WAS 10 3 15 18
Connor McDavid, EDM 9 5 12 17
Leon Draisaitl, EDM 9 6 10 16
David Pastrnak, BOS 8 9 6 15
Mark Stone, VEG 10 6 7 13
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 9 5 7 12
Mikko Rantanen, COL 9 5 7 12
Mark Scheifele, WPG 10 4 8 12
Sidney Crosby, PIT 9 4 8 12
Brad Marchand, BOS 8 4 8 12
Patrik Laine, WPG 10 3 9 12
Mitchell Marner, TOR 10 3 9 12
4 tied with 11 pts.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|21 DC CyberWeek
10|21 70th Annual International Astronautical...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Blue Angels fly in formation with the B-29 Superfortress “Doc”

Today in History

1981: Professional air traffic controllers union is decertified