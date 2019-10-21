Through Monday, October 21, 2019

GP G A PTS John Carlson, WAS 10 3 15 18 Connor McDavid, EDM 9 5 12 17 Leon Draisaitl, EDM 9 6 10 16 David Pastrnak, BOS 8 9 6 15 Mark Stone, VEG 10 6 7 13 Nathan MacKinnon, COL 9 5 7 12 Mikko Rantanen, COL 9 5 7 12 Mark Scheifele, WPG 10 4 8 12 Sidney Crosby, PIT 9 4 8 12 Brad Marchand, BOS 8 4 8 12 Patrik Laine, WPG 10 3 9 12 Mitchell Marner, TOR 10 3 9 12 4 tied with 11 pts.

