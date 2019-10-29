Listen Live Sports

Through Monday, October 28, 2019

October 29, 2019 1:18 am
 
GP G A PTS
David Pastrnak, BOS 11 11 12 23
Leon Draisaitl, EDM 12 9 12 21
Connor McDavid, EDM 12 6 15 21
John Carlson, WAS 13 5 16 21
Brad Marchand, BOS 11 7 13 20
Jack Eichel, BUF 13 7 10 17
Mark Stone, VEG 13 7 9 16
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 11 6 9 15
Mitchell Marner, TOR 13 3 12 15
Alex Ovechkin, WAS 13 9 5 14
Sidney Crosby, PIT 12 4 10 14
Elias Pettersson, VAN 11 3 11 14
11 tied with 13 pts.

