Through Monday, October 28, 2019

|
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|David Pastrnak, BOS
|11
|11
|12
|23
|Leon Draisaitl, EDM
|12
|9
|12
|21
|Connor McDavid, EDM
|12
|6
|15
|21
|John Carlson, WAS
|13
|5
|16
|21
|Brad Marchand, BOS
|11
|7
|13
|20
|Jack Eichel, BUF
|13
|7
|10
|17
|Mark Stone, VEG
|13
|7
|9
|16
|Nathan MacKinnon, COL
|11
|6
|9
|15
|Mitchell Marner, TOR
|13
|3
|12
|15
|Alex Ovechkin, WAS
|13
|9
|5
|14
|Sidney Crosby, PIT
|12
|4
|10
|14
|Elias Pettersson, VAN
|11
|3
|11
|14
|11 tied with 13 pts.
