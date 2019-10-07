Through Monday, October 7, 2019

|
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Mika Zibanejad, NYR
|2
|4
|4
|8
|Anthony Mantha, DET
|2
|5
|2
|7
|Auston Matthews, TOR
|4
|5
|0
|5
|Mitchell Marner, TOR
|4
|2
|3
|5
|Tyler Bertuzzi, DET
|2
|2
|3
|5
|Johnny Gaudreau, CGY
|2
|2
|3
|5
|Connor McDavid, EDM
|2
|2
|3
|5
|Rasmus Dahlin, BUF
|3
|1
|4
|5
|Leon Draisaitl, EDM
|2
|1
|4
|5
|Morgan Rielly, TOR
|4
|0
|5
|5
|Matt Duchene, NSH
|2
|0
|5
|5
|15 tied with 4 pts.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.