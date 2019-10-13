Through Saturday, October 12, 2019

GP G A PTS Connor McDavid, EDM 5 4 8 12 Leon Draisaitl, EDM 5 4 7 11 Patrik Laine, WPG 6 3 7 10 John Carlson, WAS 6 2 8 10 Mark Scheifele, WPG 6 2 7 9 Matt Duchene, NSH 5 2 7 9 Anthony Mantha, DET 5 6 2 8 Dougie Hamilton, CAR 6 4 4 8 Mika Zibanejad, NYR 3 4 4 8 Sidney Crosby, PIT 5 3 5 8 Mark Stone, VEG 5 3 5 8 Andrei Svechnikov, CAR 6 1 7 8 13 tied with 7 pts.

