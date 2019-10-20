Through Saturday, October 19, 2019

|
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Connor McDavid, EDM
|8
|5
|12
|17
|John Carlson, WAS
|9
|3
|14
|17
|Leon Draisaitl, EDM
|8
|6
|10
|16
|David Pastrnak, BOS
|8
|9
|6
|15
|Mark Stone, VEG
|9
|6
|6
|12
|Sidney Crosby, PIT
|9
|4
|8
|12
|Mark Scheifele, WPG
|9
|4
|8
|12
|Brad Marchand, BOS
|8
|4
|8
|12
|Patrik Laine, WPG
|9
|3
|9
|12
|Mikko Rantanen, COL
|8
|5
|6
|11
|Nathan MacKinnon, COL
|8
|4
|7
|11
|Mitchell Marner, TOR
|9
|3
|8
|11
|Morgan Rielly, TOR
|9
|2
|9
|11
|Ryan Ellis, NSH
|8
|1
|10
|11
|8 tied with 10 pts.
