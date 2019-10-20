Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Through Saturday, October 19, 2019

October 20, 2019 2:05 am
 
< a min read
Share       
GP G A PTS
Connor McDavid, EDM 8 5 12 17
John Carlson, WAS 9 3 14 17
Leon Draisaitl, EDM 8 6 10 16
David Pastrnak, BOS 8 9 6 15
Mark Stone, VEG 9 6 6 12
Sidney Crosby, PIT 9 4 8 12
Mark Scheifele, WPG 9 4 8 12
Brad Marchand, BOS 8 4 8 12
Patrik Laine, WPG 9 3 9 12
Mikko Rantanen, COL 8 5 6 11
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 8 4 7 11
Mitchell Marner, TOR 9 3 8 11
Morgan Rielly, TOR 9 2 9 11
Ryan Ellis, NSH 8 1 10 11
8 tied with 10 pts.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|19 Govies Give Back
10|21 DC CyberWeek
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Japanese kindergartners perform for crew of USS Pioneer

Today in History

1867: US takes possession of Alaska