Through Sunday, October 13, 2019

|
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Connor McDavid, EDM
|5
|4
|8
|12
|Leon Draisaitl, EDM
|5
|4
|7
|11
|Patrik Laine, WPG
|7
|3
|8
|11
|Mark Scheifele, WPG
|7
|3
|7
|10
|Sidney Crosby, PIT
|6
|3
|7
|10
|John Carlson, WAS
|6
|2
|8
|10
|Mark Stone, VEG
|6
|4
|5
|9
|Matt Duchene, NSH
|5
|2
|7
|9
|Anthony Mantha, DET
|5
|6
|2
|8
|Dougie Hamilton, CAR
|6
|4
|4
|8
|Mika Zibanejad, NYR
|3
|4
|4
|8
|Kris Letang, PIT
|6
|2
|6
|8
|Max Pacioretty, VEG
|6
|2
|6
|8
|Anze Kopitar, LA
|5
|2
|6
|8
|Andrei Svechnikov, CAR
|6
|1
|7
|8
|12 tied with 7 pts.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.