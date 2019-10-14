Listen Live Sports

Through Sunday, October 13, 2019

October 14, 2019 1:19 am
 
GP G A PTS
Connor McDavid, EDM 5 4 8 12
Leon Draisaitl, EDM 5 4 7 11
Patrik Laine, WPG 7 3 8 11
Mark Scheifele, WPG 7 3 7 10
Sidney Crosby, PIT 6 3 7 10
John Carlson, WAS 6 2 8 10
Mark Stone, VEG 6 4 5 9
Matt Duchene, NSH 5 2 7 9
Anthony Mantha, DET 5 6 2 8
Dougie Hamilton, CAR 6 4 4 8
Mika Zibanejad, NYR 3 4 4 8
Kris Letang, PIT 6 2 6 8
Max Pacioretty, VEG 6 2 6 8
Anze Kopitar, LA 5 2 6 8
Andrei Svechnikov, CAR 6 1 7 8
12 tied with 7 pts.

