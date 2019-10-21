Listen Live Sports

Through Sunday, October 20, 2019

October 21, 2019 12:16 am
 
GP G A PTS
John Carlson, WAS 10 3 15 18
Connor McDavid, EDM 9 5 12 17
Leon Draisaitl, EDM 9 6 10 16
David Pastrnak, BOS 8 9 6 15
Mark Stone, VEG 9 6 6 12
Mark Scheifele, WPG 10 4 8 12
Sidney Crosby, PIT 9 4 8 12
Brad Marchand, BOS 8 4 8 12
Patrik Laine, WPG 10 3 9 12
Mikko Rantanen, COL 8 5 6 11
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 8 4 7 11
Mika Zibanejad, NYR 6 4 7 11
Mitchell Marner, TOR 9 3 8 11
Morgan Rielly, TOR 9 2 9 11
Ryan Ellis, NSH 8 1 10 11
8 tied with 10 pts.

