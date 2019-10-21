Through Sunday, October 20, 2019

GP G A PTS John Carlson, WAS 10 3 15 18 Connor McDavid, EDM 9 5 12 17 Leon Draisaitl, EDM 9 6 10 16 David Pastrnak, BOS 8 9 6 15 Mark Stone, VEG 9 6 6 12 Mark Scheifele, WPG 10 4 8 12 Sidney Crosby, PIT 9 4 8 12 Brad Marchand, BOS 8 4 8 12 Patrik Laine, WPG 10 3 9 12 Mikko Rantanen, COL 8 5 6 11 Nathan MacKinnon, COL 8 4 7 11 Mika Zibanejad, NYR 6 4 7 11 Mitchell Marner, TOR 9 3 8 11 Morgan Rielly, TOR 9 2 9 11 Ryan Ellis, NSH 8 1 10 11 8 tied with 10 pts.

