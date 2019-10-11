Listen Live Sports

Through Thursday, October 10, 2019

October 11, 2019 1:56 am
 
GP G A PTS
Patrik Laine, WPG 5 3 7 10
Connor McDavid, EDM 4 3 7 10
Anthony Mantha, DET 4 6 2 8
Mika Zibanejad, NYR 2 4 4 8
Leon Draisaitl, EDM 4 2 6 8
John Carlson, WAS 5 1 7 8
Mark Scheifele, WPG 5 1 7 8
Matt Duchene, NSH 4 1 7 8
James Neal, EDM 4 7 0 7
Auston Matthews, TOR 5 6 1 7
Jack Eichel, BUF 4 3 4 7
Rasmus Dahlin, BUF 4 1 6 7
Ryan O’Reilly, STL 4 1 6 7
11 tied with 6 pts.

