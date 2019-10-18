Through Thursday, October 17, 2019

|
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Connor McDavid, EDM
|7
|5
|12
|17
|Leon Draisaitl, EDM
|7
|6
|9
|15
|John Carlson, WAS
|8
|3
|11
|14
|David Pastrnak, BOS
|7
|8
|5
|13
|Mark Scheifele, WPG
|9
|4
|8
|12
|Sidney Crosby, PIT
|7
|4
|8
|12
|Patrik Laine, WPG
|9
|3
|9
|12
|Mark Stone, VEG
|8
|5
|6
|11
|Brad Marchand, BOS
|7
|4
|7
|11
|Anthony Mantha, DET
|7
|6
|4
|10
|Jack Eichel, BUF
|8
|4
|6
|10
|Mikko Rantanen, COL
|6
|4
|6
|10
|11 tied with 9 pts.
