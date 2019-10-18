Listen Live Sports

Through Thursday, October 17, 2019

October 18, 2019 1:43 am
 
GP G A PTS
Connor McDavid, EDM 7 5 12 17
Leon Draisaitl, EDM 7 6 9 15
John Carlson, WAS 8 3 11 14
David Pastrnak, BOS 7 8 5 13
Mark Scheifele, WPG 9 4 8 12
Sidney Crosby, PIT 7 4 8 12
Patrik Laine, WPG 9 3 9 12
Mark Stone, VEG 8 5 6 11
Brad Marchand, BOS 7 4 7 11
Anthony Mantha, DET 7 6 4 10
Jack Eichel, BUF 8 4 6 10
Mikko Rantanen, COL 6 4 6 10
11 tied with 9 pts.

