Through Tuesday, October 15, 2019

GP G A PTS Mark Scheifele, WPG 8 4 8 12 Leon Draisaitl, EDM 6 4 8 12 Connor McDavid, EDM 6 4 8 12 Patrik Laine, WPG 8 3 9 12 John Carlson, WAS 7 2 9 11 David Pastrnak, BOS 6 6 4 10 Mark Stone, VEG 7 5 5 10 Sidney Crosby, PIT 6 3 7 10 Anthony Mantha, DET 6 6 3 9 Brad Marchand, BOS 6 4 5 9 Mikko Rantanen, COL 5 4 5 9 Mitchell Marner, TOR 7 3 6 9 Jack Eichel, BUF 6 3 6 9 Matt Duchene, NSH 6 2 7 9 Morgan Rielly, TOR 7 0 9 9 14 tied with 8 pts.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.