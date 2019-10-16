Listen Live Sports

Through Tuesday, October 15, 2019

October 16, 2019 2:17 am
 
GP G A PTS
Mark Scheifele, WPG 8 4 8 12
Leon Draisaitl, EDM 6 4 8 12
Connor McDavid, EDM 6 4 8 12
Patrik Laine, WPG 8 3 9 12
John Carlson, WAS 7 2 9 11
David Pastrnak, BOS 6 6 4 10
Mark Stone, VEG 7 5 5 10
Sidney Crosby, PIT 6 3 7 10
Anthony Mantha, DET 6 6 3 9
Brad Marchand, BOS 6 4 5 9
Mikko Rantanen, COL 5 4 5 9
Mitchell Marner, TOR 7 3 6 9
Jack Eichel, BUF 6 3 6 9
Matt Duchene, NSH 6 2 7 9
Morgan Rielly, TOR 7 0 9 9
14 tied with 8 pts.

