Through Tuesday, October 22, 2019

|
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|John Carlson, WAS
|11
|5
|15
|20
|David Pastrnak, BOS
|9
|10
|7
|17
|Connor McDavid, EDM
|10
|5
|12
|17
|Leon Draisaitl, EDM
|10
|6
|10
|16
|Mark Stone, VEG
|11
|6
|8
|14
|Jack Eichel, BUF
|10
|6
|8
|14
|Brad Marchand, BOS
|9
|5
|9
|14
|Sidney Crosby, PIT
|10
|4
|9
|13
|Alex Ovechkin, WAS
|11
|7
|5
|12
|Nathan MacKinnon, COL
|9
|5
|7
|12
|Mikko Rantanen, COL
|9
|5
|7
|12
|Mark Scheifele, WPG
|11
|4
|8
|12
|Patrik Laine, WPG
|11
|3
|9
|12
|Mitchell Marner, TOR
|11
|3
|9
|12
|Ryan Ellis, NSH
|9
|1
|11
|12
|5 tied with 11 pts.
