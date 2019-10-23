Listen Live Sports

Through Tuesday, October 22, 2019

October 23, 2019 12:46 am
 
GP G A PTS
John Carlson, WAS 11 5 15 20
David Pastrnak, BOS 9 10 7 17
Connor McDavid, EDM 10 5 12 17
Leon Draisaitl, EDM 10 6 10 16
Mark Stone, VEG 11 6 8 14
Jack Eichel, BUF 10 6 8 14
Brad Marchand, BOS 9 5 9 14
Sidney Crosby, PIT 10 4 9 13
Alex Ovechkin, WAS 11 7 5 12
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 9 5 7 12
Mikko Rantanen, COL 9 5 7 12
Mark Scheifele, WPG 11 4 8 12
Patrik Laine, WPG 11 3 9 12
Mitchell Marner, TOR 11 3 9 12
Ryan Ellis, NSH 9 1 11 12
5 tied with 11 pts.

