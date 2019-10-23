Through Tuesday, October 22, 2019

GP G A PTS John Carlson, WAS 11 5 15 20 David Pastrnak, BOS 9 10 7 17 Connor McDavid, EDM 10 5 12 17 Leon Draisaitl, EDM 10 6 10 16 Mark Stone, VEG 11 6 8 14 Jack Eichel, BUF 10 6 8 14 Brad Marchand, BOS 9 5 9 14 Sidney Crosby, PIT 10 4 9 13 Alex Ovechkin, WAS 11 7 5 12 Nathan MacKinnon, COL 9 5 7 12 Mikko Rantanen, COL 9 5 7 12 Mark Scheifele, WPG 11 4 8 12 Patrik Laine, WPG 11 3 9 12 Mitchell Marner, TOR 11 3 9 12 Ryan Ellis, NSH 9 1 11 12 5 tied with 11 pts.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.