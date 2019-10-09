Through Tuesday, October 8, 2019

|
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Mika Zibanejad, NYR
|2
|4
|4
|8
|Connor McDavid, EDM
|3
|2
|6
|8
|Anthony Mantha, DET
|3
|5
|2
|7
|Leon Draisaitl, EDM
|3
|1
|6
|7
|James Neal, EDM
|3
|6
|0
|6
|Mike Hoffman, FLA
|3
|4
|2
|6
|Johnny Gaudreau, CGY
|3
|2
|4
|6
|Mark Stone, VEG
|3
|2
|4
|6
|Patrik Laine, WPG
|4
|1
|5
|6
|Mark Scheifele, WPG
|4
|1
|5
|6
|Andrei Svechnikov, CAR
|4
|0
|6
|6
|Matt Duchene, NSH
|3
|0
|6
|6
|10 tied with 5 pts.
