Through Wednesday, October 2, 2019

October 3, 2019 2:11 am
 
GP G A PTS
Leon Draisaitl, EDM 1 1 2 3
Auston Matthews, TOR 1 2 0 2
Reilly Smith, VEG 1 2 0 2
Zack Kassian, EDM 1 1 1 2
Ilya Mikheyev, TOR 1 1 1 2
Mark Stone, VEG 1 1 1 2
Tyson Barrie, TOR 1 0 2 2
Matt Benning, EDM 1 0 2 2
John Carlson, WAS 1 0 2 2
Lars Eller, WAS 1 0 2 2
William Karlsson, VEG 1 0 2 2
Ryan O’Reilly, STL 1 0 2 2
39 tied with 1 pts.

