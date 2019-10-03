Through Wednesday, October 2, 2019

GP G A PTS Leon Draisaitl, EDM 1 1 2 3 Auston Matthews, TOR 1 2 0 2 Reilly Smith, VEG 1 2 0 2 Zack Kassian, EDM 1 1 1 2 Ilya Mikheyev, TOR 1 1 1 2 Mark Stone, VEG 1 1 1 2 Tyson Barrie, TOR 1 0 2 2 Matt Benning, EDM 1 0 2 2 John Carlson, WAS 1 0 2 2 Lars Eller, WAS 1 0 2 2 William Karlsson, VEG 1 0 2 2 Ryan O’Reilly, STL 1 0 2 2 39 tied with 1 pts.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.