Through Wednesday, October 2, 2019

|
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Leon Draisaitl, EDM
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Auston Matthews, TOR
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Reilly Smith, VEG
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Zack Kassian, EDM
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Ilya Mikheyev, TOR
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Mark Stone, VEG
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Tyson Barrie, TOR
|1
|0
|2
|2
|Matt Benning, EDM
|1
|0
|2
|2
|John Carlson, WAS
|1
|0
|2
|2
|Lars Eller, WAS
|1
|0
|2
|2
|William Karlsson, VEG
|1
|0
|2
|2
|Ryan O’Reilly, STL
|1
|0
|2
|2
|39 tied with 1 pts.
