The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Thunder-Jazz, Box

October 23, 2019 11:43 pm
 
OKLAHOMA CITY (95)

Ferguson 0-0 2-2 2, Gallinari 7-13 5-5 21, Adams 1-8 1-6 3, Paul 7-15 4-4 22, Gilgeous-Alexander 10-23 3-6 26, Bazley 0-3 0-0 0, Muscala 0-4 4-4 4, Noel 1-1 0-0 2, Schroder 1-8 0-0 3, Diallo 5-8 2-4 12. Totals 32-83 21-31 95.

UTAH (100)

Bogdanovic 6-14 3-3 16, O’Neale 6-6 0-0 14, Gobert 3-6 1-3 7, Conley 1-16 3-4 5, Mitchell 14-22 3-4 32, Ingles 3-8 0-0 7, Niang 0-0 0-0 0, Green 1-4 2-4 5, Davis 0-3 2-2 2, Mudiay 6-11 0-0 12. Totals 40-90 14-20 100.

Oklahoma City 12 34 28 21— 95
Utah 23 26 19 32—100

3-Point Goals_Oklahoma City 10-27 (Paul 4-7, Gilgeous-Alexander 3-7, Gallinari 2-5, Schroder 1-3, Bazley 0-1, Diallo 0-1, Muscala 0-3), Utah 6-24 (O’Neale 2-2, Mitchell 1-3, Green 1-3, Ingles 1-4, Bogdanovic 1-5, Mudiay 0-1, Conley 0-6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Oklahoma City 48 (Adams 11), Utah 49 (Gobert 14). Assists_Oklahoma City 15 (Schroder 4), Utah 15 (Mudiay, Conley 5). Total Fouls_Oklahoma City 23, Utah 31. A_18,306 (18,306).

