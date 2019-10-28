Listen Live Sports

Thunder-Rockets, Box

October 28, 2019 11:02 pm
 
OKLAHOMA CITY (112)

Ferguson 0-1 0-0 0, Gallinari 6-17 3-3 17, Adams 2-7 2-4 6, Paul 6-14 0-2 15, Gilgeous-Alexander 8-21 4-4 22, Nader 1-2 0-0 3, Bazley 1-2 0-0 3, Noel 5-6 5-6 15, Schroder 8-13 2-3 22, Burton 0-0 0-0 0, Diallo 4-11 1-2 9. Totals 41-94 17-24 112.

HOUSTON (116)

House Jr. 3-11 2-3 9, Tucker 6-9 0-0 17, Capela 7-11 1-3 15, Westbrook 9-16 3-4 21, Harden 8-21 21-22 40, Sefolosha 0-3 0-0 0, Chandler 0-0 0-0 0, Rivers 2-6 0-0 4, Gordon 4-11 1-1 10, McLemore 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 39-90 28-33 116.

Oklahoma City 35 27 18 32—112
Houston 22 30 39 25—116

3-Point Goals_Oklahoma City 13-35 (Schroder 4-8, Paul 3-7, Gilgeous-Alexander 2-6, Gallinari 2-7, Nader 1-2, Bazley 1-2, Ferguson 0-1, Diallo 0-2), Houston 10-44 (Tucker 5-7, Harden 3-14, Gordon 1-7, House Jr. 1-8, Westbrook 0-1, McLemore 0-2, Sefolosha 0-2, Rivers 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Oklahoma City 52 (Adams 12), Houston 40 (Westbrook 12). Assists_Oklahoma City 22 (Schroder 7), Houston 21 (Westbrook 9). Total Fouls_Oklahoma City 27, Houston 24. Technicals_Paul, Oklahoma City coach Thunder (Defensive three second), Diallo, Westbrook. A_18,055 (18,500).

