Thursday’s Scores

October 17, 2019 10:34 pm
 
PREP FOOTBALL=

Aberdeen 12, Havre de Grace 11

Baltimore Douglass 20, Carver Vo-Tech 14

Digital Harbor 18, Southwestern 0

Dunbar def. Baltimore Poly, forfeit

Edmondson-Westside 22, City College 20

Elkton 49, C. Milton Wright 14

Fallston 26, Joppatowne 12

Harford Tech 27, Bel Air 7

Loch Raven 28, Catonsville 8

Mergenthaler 26, Patterson 14

National Academy Foundation def. Lake Clifton, forfeit

New Town 21, Edgewood 0

North Caroline 42, James M. Bennett 0

North East 36, North Harford 8

Owings Mills 60, Baltimore Chesapeake 0

Patterson Mill 22, Perryville 16

Pikesville 36, Patapsco 14

Reginald Lewis 32, New Era Academy 12

Wicomico 57, Stephen Decatur 7

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

