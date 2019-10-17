Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Aberdeen 12, Havre de Grace 11
Baltimore Douglass 20, Carver Vo-Tech 14
Digital Harbor 18, Southwestern 0
Dunbar def. Baltimore Poly, forfeit
Edmondson-Westside 22, City College 20
Elkton 49, C. Milton Wright 14
Fallston 26, Joppatowne 12
Harford Tech 27, Bel Air 7
Loch Raven 28, Catonsville 8
Mergenthaler 26, Patterson 14
National Academy Foundation def. Lake Clifton, forfeit
New Town 21, Edgewood 0
North Caroline 42, James M. Bennett 0
North East 36, North Harford 8
Owings Mills 60, Baltimore Chesapeake 0
Patterson Mill 22, Perryville 16
Pikesville 36, Patapsco 14
Reginald Lewis 32, New Era Academy 12
Wicomico 57, Stephen Decatur 7
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.