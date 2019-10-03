Listen Live Sports

Thursday’s Sports Transactions

October 3, 2019 10:28 pm
 
BASEBALL
National League

NEW YORK METS — Fired manager Mickey Callaway.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Fired pitching coach Ray Searage and bench coach Tom Prince.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed DL Miles Brown to the practice squad. Released RB Justin Davis from the practice squad.

BUFFALO BILLS — Released T Conor McDermott.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed WR Trenton Irwin to the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Claimed LB Tim Williams off of waivers from Baltimore. Released TE Evan Baylis.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed TE Jerell Adams to the practice squad. Released LB Wyatt Ray from the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed K Mike Nugent.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed WR Jalen Hurd and CB Jason Verrett on IR. Signed CB Dontae Johnson and WR Jordan Matthews to one-year contracts. Re-signed OL Will Holden to the practice squad.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed OL Travis Vornkahl to the practice squad.

Indoor Football League

CEDAR RAPIDS RIVER KINGS — Signed RB Michael Dyer.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Assigned LW Max Comtois and C Isac Lundestrom to San Diego (AHL).

BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled F Victor Olofsson and D Henri Jokiharju from Rochester (AHL). Assigned C Jean-Sebastien Dea, F Curtis Lazar and D Lawrence Pilut to Rochester.

CALGARY FLAMES — Signed general manager Brad Treliving to a multiyear contract extension.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Agreed to terms with F Alex DeBrincat on a three-year contract extension through the 2022-23 season.

EDMONTON OILERS — Placed D Adam Larsson on long-term IR. Recalled D Evan Bouchard from Bakersfield (AHL). Assigned D Ethan Bear to Bakersfield.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

NEW YORK CITY FC — Agreed to terms with M Maxi Moralez on a two-year designated player contract through the 2021 season.

COLLEGE

CAMPBELL — Named Mike Stevens women’s tennis coach.

NJIT — Promoted Lenny Kaplan to associate vice president/director of athletics.

RUTGERS — Named Lauren Marinez volunteer assistant gymnastics coach.

