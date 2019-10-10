Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Named Frank Menechino hitting coach.

National League

MIAMI MARLINS — Re-signed pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre Jr. and first base coach Trey Hillman. Announced third base coach Fredi Gonzalez will not be retained.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Fired manager Gabe Kapler.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed QB Tyler Bray.

Advertisement

NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived QB Alex Tanney. Signed RB Austin Walter off the practice squad.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Placed WR Jehu Chesson on IR. Signed WR Jester Weah to the practice squad.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

FC DALLAS — Agreed to terms with M Paxton Pomykal on four-year contract through the 2023 season.

WINTER SPORTS

AUSTRIAN ANTI-DOPING LEGAL COMMITTEE — Announced former cross-country skier Johannes Duerr, who was expelled from the 2014 Sochi Olympics for the use of EPO, was banned for life for his alleged role in a doping network in recent years.

COLLEGE

MASSACHUSETTS — Signed women’s basketball coach Tory Verdi to a two-year contract extension through the 2023-24 season.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.