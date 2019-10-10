Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Thursday’s Sports Transactions

October 10, 2019 3:04 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
BASEBALL
American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Named Frank Menechino hitting coach.

National League

MIAMI MARLINS — Re-signed pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre Jr. and first base coach Trey Hillman. Announced third base coach Fredi Gonzalez will not be retained.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Fired manager Gabe Kapler.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed QB Tyler Bray.

Advertisement

NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived QB Alex Tanney. Signed RB Austin Walter off the practice squad.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Placed WR Jehu Chesson on IR. Signed WR Jester Weah to the practice squad.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

FC DALLAS — Agreed to terms with M Paxton Pomykal on four-year contract through the 2023 season.

WINTER SPORTS

AUSTRIAN ANTI-DOPING LEGAL COMMITTEE — Announced former cross-country skier Johannes Duerr, who was expelled from the 2014 Sochi Olympics for the use of EPO, was banned for life for his alleged role in a doping network in recent years.

COLLEGE

MASSACHUSETTS — Signed women’s basketball coach Tory Verdi to a two-year contract extension through the 2023-24 season.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 SBIR/STTR Innovation Summit
10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
10|8 5th Annual Cyber Electromagnetic...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Army Europe Band and Chorus perform “Dancing in the Street”

Today in History

1973: Spiro Agnew becomes first VP to resign