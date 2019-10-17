Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL
CHICAGO CUBS — Named Matt Dorey senior vice president, player development; Bobby Basham director of player development; Craig Breslow director of pitching/special assistant to the president and general manager; Justin Stone director of hitting; and Jeremy Farrell assistant director of baseball development.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
NBA — Named Gary Zielinski director of amateur officiating development.
CHICAGO BULLS — Signed F Luol Deng who announced his retirement.
LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Exercised their contract option on F Kyle Kuzma for the 2020-21 season.
TORONTO RAPTORS — Signed G Matt Morgan. Waived F Sagaba Konate.
WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Agreed to terms with G Bradley Beal on a two-year extension.
CAPITAL CITY GO GO — Acquired a 2019 first-round draft pick and the returning rights to F CJ Fair from Windy City for the returning rights to F Darel Poirier.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed WR Ray-Ray McCloud to the practice squad. Released WR Jordan Veasy.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NHL — Suspended Vegas F Valentin Zykov 20 games for violating the terms of the NHL/NHLPA Performance Enhancing Substances Program.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned C Chase Pearson to Grand Rapids (AHL).
PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Recalled G Kyle Keyser from Atlanta (ECHL).
|LACROSSE
|National Lacrosse League
BUFFALO BANDITS — Signed F Chase Fraser to a one-year contract.
|TENNIS
|United States Tennis Association
USTA — Named Michael Dowse chief executive officer and executive director.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.