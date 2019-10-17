Listen Live Sports

Thursday’s Sports Transactions

October 17, 2019 10:28 pm
 
BASEBALL
American League

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Promoted Ed Sprague to director of player development and Keith Lieppman to special advisor to player development.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Named Matt Dorey senior vice president, player development; Bobby Basham director of player development; Craig Breslow director of pitching/special assistant to the president and general manager; Justin Stone director of hitting; and Jeremy Farrell assistant director of baseball development.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

NBA — Named Gary Zielinski director of amateur officiating development.

CHICAGO BULLS — Signed F Luol Deng who announced his retirement.

DETROIT PIsTONS — Exercised their team option on F Luke Kennard for the 2020-21 season. Signed G Craig Sword. Waived F Todd Withers.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Exercised their contract option on F Kyle Kuzma for the 2020-21 season.

TORONTO RAPTORS — Signed G Matt Morgan. Waived F Sagaba Konate.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Agreed to terms with G Bradley Beal on a two-year extension.

NBA G League

CAPITAL CITY GO GO — Acquired a 2019 first-round draft pick and the returning rights to F CJ Fair from Windy City for the returning rights to F Darel Poirier.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed WR Ray-Ray McCloud to the practice squad. Released WR Jordan Veasy.

DETROIT LIONS — Awarded RB Tra Carson off waivers from Green Bay. Released RB Paul Perkins.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended Vegas F Valentin Zykov 20 games for violating the terms of the NHL/NHLPA Performance Enhancing Substances Program.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned C Chase Pearson to Grand Rapids (AHL).

American Hockey League

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Recalled G Kyle Keyser from Atlanta (ECHL).

LACROSSE
National Lacrosse League

BUFFALO BANDITS — Signed F Chase Fraser to a one-year contract.

TENNIS
United States Tennis Association

USTA — Named Michael Dowse chief executive officer and executive director.

COLLEGE

CLAYTON STATE — Promoted Lance Egnatz to associate men’s head basketball coach.

