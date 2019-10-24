Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Thursday’s Sports Transactions

October 24, 2019 5:01 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
BASEBALL
National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Named David Ross manager and signed him to a three-year contract through the 2022 season.

CINCINNATI REDS — Named Alan Zinter hitting coach. Promoted Donnie Ecker to assistant hitting coach and director of hitting.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Fired assistant general manager Brandon Taubman for directing inappropriate comments at female reporters during clubhouse incident following Houston’s pennant-winning victory over the New York Yankees.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Named Joe Girardi manager and signed him to a three-year contract through the 2022 season.

Advertisement
BASKETBALL
NBA G League

MEMPHIS HUSTLE — Acquired a 2020 second-round draft pick from the Agua Caliente Clippers for the returning player rights to G Markel Crawford.

        Insight by Akamai: IT security professionals address the federal approach to identity management and zero trust in this exclusive executive briefing.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated OL Drew Forbes from IR.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed S Marcus Gilchrist.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed WR Davion Davis from the practice squad.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Recalled D Joel Hanley from Texas (AHL).

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Reassigned G Jakub Skarek to Bridgeport (AHL) from Worcester (ECHL) and G Linus Soderstrom to Worcester from Bridgeport (AHL).

American Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Announced F Ty Ronning was reassigned to the team from Maine (ECHL).

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Released F Olivier Labelle.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

ORLANDO PRIDE — Agreed to terms with Marta Vieira da Silva.

National Women’s Soccer League

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Signed D Florian Jungwirth to a multiyear contract.

TENNIS

ATP — Named Andrea Gaudenzi chairman for a four-year term, beginning January 1, 2020.

COLLEGE

NIAGARA — Announced the resignation of men’s basketball coach Patrick Beilein. Named Greg Paulus men’s basketball coach.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE — Announced G Blake Harris has left the men’s basketball program for unspecified personal reasons.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|21 DC CyberWeek
10|21 70th Annual International Astronautical...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Council of International Sports for Military games underway

Today in History

1921: The Unknown Soldier is selected to honor WWI dead