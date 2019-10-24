Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Named David Ross manager and signed him to a three-year contract through the 2022 season.

CINCINNATI REDS — Named Alan Zinter hitting coach. Promoted Donnie Ecker to assistant hitting coach and director of hitting.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Fired assistant general manager Brandon Taubman for directing inappropriate comments at female reporters during clubhouse incident following Houston’s pennant-winning victory over the New York Yankees.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Named Joe Girardi manager and signed him to a three-year contract through the 2022 season.

Advertisement

BASKETBALL NBA G League

MEMPHIS HUSTLE — Acquired a 2020 second-round draft pick from the Agua Caliente Clippers for the returning player rights to G Markel Crawford.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated OL Drew Forbes from IR.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed S Marcus Gilchrist.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed WR Davion Davis from the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Recalled D Joel Hanley from Texas (AHL).

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Reassigned G Jakub Skarek to Bridgeport (AHL) from Worcester (ECHL) and G Linus Soderstrom to Worcester from Bridgeport (AHL).

American Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Announced F Ty Ronning was reassigned to the team from Maine (ECHL).

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Released F Olivier Labelle.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ORLANDO PRIDE — Agreed to terms with Marta Vieira da Silva.

National Women’s Soccer League

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Signed D Florian Jungwirth to a multiyear contract.

TENNIS

ATP — Named Andrea Gaudenzi chairman for a four-year term, beginning January 1, 2020.

COLLEGE

NIAGARA — Announced the resignation of men’s basketball coach Patrick Beilein. Named Greg Paulus men’s basketball coach.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE — Announced G Blake Harris has left the men’s basketball program for unspecified personal reasons.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.