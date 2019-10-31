Listen Live Sports

Thursday’s Sports Transactions

October 31, 2019 3:17 pm
 
BASEBALL
American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Named Mike Metheny manager.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Declined their 2020 club option for 1B-DH Edwin Encarnación.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Named Eric Martins assistant hitting coach.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Named Matt Herges pitching coach.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Named Bryan Price pitching coach.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed TE Evan Baylis and WR Darrius Shepherd to the practice squad. Released WR Keon Hatcher from the practice squad. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transactions Thursday.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Announced LB Anthony Chickillo was activated from the commissioner’s exempt list.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed OL Hroniss Grasu. Waived WR Darius Jennings.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned D Kyle Capobianco to the Tucson (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned F Cory Conacher to Syracuse (AHL).

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Signed Ms Eric Calvillo and Gilbert Fuentes to multiyear contracts.

