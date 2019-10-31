Thursday’s Sports Transactions

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Named Mike Metheny manager.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Declined their 2020 club option for 1B-DH Edwin Encarnación.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Named Eric Martins assistant hitting coach.
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Named Matt Herges pitching coach.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Named Bryan Price pitching coach.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed TE Evan Baylis and WR Darrius Shepherd to the practice squad. Released WR Keon Hatcher from the practice squad. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transactions Thursday.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Announced LB Anthony Chickillo was activated from the commissioner’s exempt list.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed OL Hroniss Grasu. Waived WR Darius Jennings.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned D Kyle Capobianco to the Tucson (AHL).
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned F Cory Conacher to Syracuse (AHL).
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Signed Ms Eric Calvillo and Gilbert Fuentes to multiyear contracts.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.