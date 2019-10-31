Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent OF Mason Williams outright to Norfolk (IL), Williams has elected free agency.

BOSTON RED SOX — Promoted Dave Bush to pitching coach, Kevin Walker to assistant pitching coach. Named Peter Fatse assistant hitting coach and Rey Fuentes mental skills coordinator.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Acquired INF-OF Jonah McReynolds from Texas for C Welington Castillo and an international signing bonus pool slot. Reinstated RHPs Ryan Burr and Michael Kopech, LHP Carlos Rodón and OF Jon Jay from the 60-day IL. Announced LHP Josh Osich was claimed off waivers by Boston.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Named Mike Metheny manager.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Declined their 2020 club option for 1B-DH Edwin Encarnación.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Named Eric Martins assistant hitting coach. Exercised their 2020 club option on RHP Yusmeiro Petit. Declined their 2020 option on LHP Jake Diekman.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Declined their 2020 club option on LHP Wade LeBlanc.

TEXAS RANGERS — Activated LHP Jesse Biddle from the 60-day IL and assigned him outright to Nashville (PCL). Assigned OF Zack Granite outright to Nashville. Acquired C Welington Castillo and international slot compensation from the Chicago White Sox for INF-OF Jonah McReynolds.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Named Matt Herges pitching coach. Declined their 2020 club options on INF Wilmer Flores and LHP T.J. McFarland. Assigned OF Abraham Almote and LHP Robby Scott outright to Reno (PCL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Acquired OF Travis Jankowski from the San Diego Padres for International Cap Space.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Added RHP Victor González to the 40-man roster.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Named Bryan Price pitching coach.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Traded RHP Parker Markel to the Los Angeles Angels for cash considerations.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Declined their 2020 club options on LHP Aaron Loup and RHP Adam Warren.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Suspended Philadelphia 76ers C Joel Embiid and Minnesota Timberwolves C Karl-Anthony Towns have two games without pay for their roles in an on-court altercation and for their continued escalation following the incident.

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Exercised the third-year contract options on G Jacob Evans III and F Omari Spellman.

SACRAMENTO KINGS — Exercised its 2020-21 options on F Marvin Bagley III and G De’Aaron Fox.

NBA G League

MEMPHIS HUSTLE — Waived G Shaqquan Aaron and F Jamal Rodgers.

FOOTBALL National Football League

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed TE Evan Baylis and WR Darrius Shepherd to the practice squad. Released WR Keon Hatcher from the practice squad. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transactions Thursday.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Announced LB Anthony Chickillo was activated from the commissioner’s exempt list.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed OL Hroniss Grasu. Waived WR Darius Jennings.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned D Kyle Capobianco to the Tucson (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned F Cory Conacher to Syracuse (AHL).

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Rockford IceHogs F Dylan Sikura one game for a high-sticking incident vs. San Antonio.

East Coast Hockey League

ECHL — Suspended Florida’s Jack Nevins one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions at Cincinnati.

LACROSSE National Lacrosse League

BUFFALO BANDITS — Signed F Josh Byrne to a one-year contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Signed Ms Eric Calvillo and Gilbert Fuentes to multiyear contracts.

COLLEGE

NCAA — Announced national coordinator of college football officials Rogers Redding will retire after the season.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE — Declared Michigan State LB Joe Bachie ineligible after testing positive for a banned supplement.

