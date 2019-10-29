Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Tifft to miss final 3 races of NASCAR season after seizure

October 29, 2019 9:34 am
 
1 min read
Share       

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Matt Tifft will miss the final three races of the NASCAR season after suffering a seizure at Martinsville Speedway.

Tifft was at Martinsville preparing for the Saturday rookie meeting when he fell ill. He said in a social media post that tests Monday showed a brain tumor he had removed three years ago has not returned.

“Luckily my test results … showed there is nothing there as far as my brain tumor,” Tifft said Tuesday in a video.

Tifft was replaced in the No. 36 Ford for Front Row Motorsports by Matt Crafton at Martinsville. John Hunter Nemechek will make his Cup debut this weekend at Texas in the car and finish the season for Tifft.

Advertisement

“This isn’t the way any driver wants to make their Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series debut,” Nemechek said. “I am hoping that Matt feels better and can get back in his car as soon as possible. That is what is important. Hopefully I can learn a lot and make Matt, the Front Row Motorsports team and its partners proud.”

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

Tifft had a brain tumor removed in 2016 but returned to race the next year. He said in January he had been stabilized to the point he needed only annual checkups.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|28 ArkCase 101: Basic Training on ArkCase...
10|28 U.S. EEOC Executive Leadership Training...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Veterans Creative Arts Festival

Today in History

1991: Galileo becomes first spacecraft to visit asteroid