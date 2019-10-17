Timberwolves-Bucks, Box

MINNESOTA (96)

Layman 3-8 0-0 7, Covington 4-8 2-2 13, Towns 3-9 8-8 16, Teague 1-9 2-2 4, Wiggins 4-18 0-2 10, Martin 5-12 1-2 13, Vonleh 0-1 0-0 0, Bell 2-3 0-0 5, Napier 4-10 4-4 14, Wallace 1-1 0-0 2, Culver 2-12 2-4 8, Okogie 1-5 2-4 4. Totals 30-96 21-28 96.

MILWAUKEE (118)

Middleton 6-11 5-5 18, G.Antetokounmpo 9-15 7-9 26, B.Lopez 4-9 1-2 10, Hill 4-6 0-0 9, Matthews 2-8 1-2 5, Wilson 2-2 0-0 4, Bender 0-0 0-0 0, Ilyasova 3-6 2-2 10, R.Lopez 5-8 2-2 14, S.Brown 1-4 0-0 2, Korver 2-3 0-0 6, DiVincenzo 3-8 0-0 6, Connaughton 2-4 3-4 8. Totals 43-84 21-26 118.

Minnesota 22 20 31 23— 96 Milwaukee 23 33 33 29—118

3-Point Goals_Minnesota 15-48 (Covington 3-5, Towns 2-6, Napier 2-6, Wiggins 2-7, Culver 2-7, Martin 2-8, Bell 1-1, Layman 1-4, Teague 0-2, Okogie 0-2), Milwaukee 11-40 (Korver 2-3, R.Lopez 2-4, Ilyasova 2-4, Hill 1-2, Connaughton 1-3, Middleton 1-4, G.Antetokounmpo 1-4, B.Lopez 1-6, S.Brown 0-1, DiVincenzo 0-3, Matthews 0-6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Minnesota 44 (Covington 11), Milwaukee 58 (G.Antetokounmpo 14). Assists_Minnesota 18 (Teague 5), Milwaukee 26 (Middleton 7). Total Fouls_Minnesota 21, Milwaukee 25. Technicals_R.Lopez. A_16,148 (17,500).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.