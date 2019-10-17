Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Timberwolves-Bucks, Box

October 17, 2019 10:27 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
MINNESOTA (96)

Layman 3-8 0-0 7, Covington 4-8 2-2 13, Towns 3-9 8-8 16, Teague 1-9 2-2 4, Wiggins 4-18 0-2 10, Martin 5-12 1-2 13, Vonleh 0-1 0-0 0, Bell 2-3 0-0 5, Napier 4-10 4-4 14, Wallace 1-1 0-0 2, Culver 2-12 2-4 8, Okogie 1-5 2-4 4. Totals 30-96 21-28 96.

MILWAUKEE (118)

Middleton 6-11 5-5 18, G.Antetokounmpo 9-15 7-9 26, B.Lopez 4-9 1-2 10, Hill 4-6 0-0 9, Matthews 2-8 1-2 5, Wilson 2-2 0-0 4, Bender 0-0 0-0 0, Ilyasova 3-6 2-2 10, R.Lopez 5-8 2-2 14, S.Brown 1-4 0-0 2, Korver 2-3 0-0 6, DiVincenzo 3-8 0-0 6, Connaughton 2-4 3-4 8. Totals 43-84 21-26 118.

Minnesota 22 20 31 23— 96
Milwaukee 23 33 33 29—118

3-Point Goals_Minnesota 15-48 (Covington 3-5, Towns 2-6, Napier 2-6, Wiggins 2-7, Culver 2-7, Martin 2-8, Bell 1-1, Layman 1-4, Teague 0-2, Okogie 0-2), Milwaukee 11-40 (Korver 2-3, R.Lopez 2-4, Ilyasova 2-4, Hill 1-2, Connaughton 1-3, Middleton 1-4, G.Antetokounmpo 1-4, B.Lopez 1-6, S.Brown 0-1, DiVincenzo 0-3, Matthews 0-6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Minnesota 44 (Covington 11), Milwaukee 58 (G.Antetokounmpo 14). Assists_Minnesota 18 (Teague 5), Milwaukee 26 (Middleton 7). Total Fouls_Minnesota 21, Milwaukee 25. Technicals_R.Lopez. A_16,148 (17,500).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|15 Privacy + Security Forum
10|15 Open Source Digital Forensics...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Association of the United States Army holds annual D.C. meet

Today in History

1974: President Ford explains his pardon of Nixon to Congress