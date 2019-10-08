Titans add K Cody Parkey after waiving Cairo Santos

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have signed kicker Cody Parkey one day after waiving Cairo Santos.

Santos missed three field-goal attempts and had a fourth blocked Sunday in a 14-7 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

The Titans signed Santos had been signed Sept. 4 when they put veteran Ryan Succop on injured reserve. Succop remains three weeks away from being eligible to be activated off injured reserve.

Parkey played for the Chicago Bears last season but was released after missing a 43-yard field goal in the closing seconds of a 16-15 playoff loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Parkey went 23 of 30 on field-goal attempts and 42 of 45 on extra points during the regular season.

The Titans also signed running back Rod Smith and added offensive linemen Daniel Munyer and David Quessenberry to the practice squad. They waived center Hronnis Grasu from the active roster and waived receiver Papi White from the practice squad.

