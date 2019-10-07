Listen Live Sports

Titans waive kicker Cairo Santos after 4 missed field goals

October 7, 2019 4:57 pm
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have released kicker Cairo Santos a day after he missed three field goals and had a fourth blocked.

The Titans announced the move Monday.

Santos missed field goals from 50, 36 and 53 yards with a 36-yarder blocked by Darryl Johnson in a 14-7 loss to Buffalo on Sunday. Santos apologized at his locker after the game with the native of Sao Paulo, Brazil, saying he’d never had a day like that anywhere.

Santos had been signed Sept. 4 when they put veteran Ryan Succop on injured reserve, a move designed to let Succop gain strength after having surgery this offseason on his kicking leg. Succop remains three weeks away from being eligible to be activated off injured reserve.

The Titans (2-3) also waived offensive lineman David Quessenberry.

This is the second straight year the Titans have released a player after a loss to Buffalo. Last year, receiver Nick Williams was released after dropping a would-be touchdown in a 13-12 loss in Buffalo.

Tennessee visits Denver (1-4) next.

