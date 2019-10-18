Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Tommy Tolles lead PGA Tour Champions playoff opener

October 18, 2019 5:24 pm
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Tommy Tolles closed with a birdie for a 7-under 65 and the first-round lead Friday in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, the first of three tournaments in the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

The 52-year-old Tolles had seven birdies in the bogey-free round at The Country Club of Virginia. He’s winless in three seasons on the 50-and-over tour.

Colin Montgomerie and Scott Parel shot 66, and Miguel Angel Jimenez, Retief Goosen and Rocco Mediate were at 67.

Charles Schwab Cup leader Scott McCarron was at 68 with John Daly, Marco Dawson and Carlos Franco. Instead of the season points being reset, they will be continued through the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, with points counting double.

Bernhard Langer opened with a 70. He entered the playoffs at No. 7, his lowest ranking since the postseason began in 2016.

