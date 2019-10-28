Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Top 25 Schedule

October 28, 2019 1:37 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times EDT
Thursday, Oct. 31

No. 12 Baylor vs. West Virginia, 8 p.m.

No. 20 Appalachian State vs. Georgia Southern, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 2

No. 4 Clemson vs. Wofford, 4 p.m.

No. 6 Florida vs. No. 8 Georgia at Jacksonville, Fla., 3:30 p.m.

Advertisement

No. 7 Oregon at Southern Cal, 8 p.m.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

No. 9 Utah at Washington, 4 p.m.

No. 11 Auburn vs. Mississippi, 7 p.m.

No. 14 Michigan at Maryland, Noon

No. 15 SMU at No. 24 Memphis, 7:30 p.m.

No. 16 Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech, 2:30 p.m.

No. 17 Cincinnati at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

No. 22 Boise State at San Jose State, 10:30 p.m.

No. 22 Kansas State at Kansas, 3:30 p.m.

No. 23 Wake Forest vs. N.C. State, Noon

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|25 ASBO Annual Conference and Expo
10|28 Cognilytica CPMAI AI & ML Project...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines practice drill sequences ahead of upcoming wreath laying ceremony

Today in History

1998: President Clinton signs Digital Millennium Copyright Act into law