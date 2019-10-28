Top 25 Schedule

All Times EDT Thursday, Oct. 31

No. 12 Baylor vs. West Virginia, 8 p.m.

No. 20 Appalachian State vs. Georgia Southern, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 2

No. 4 Clemson vs. Wofford, 4 p.m.

No. 6 Florida vs. No. 8 Georgia at Jacksonville, Fla., 3:30 p.m.

Advertisement

No. 7 Oregon at Southern Cal, 8 p.m.

No. 9 Utah at Washington, 4 p.m.

No. 11 Auburn vs. Mississippi, 7 p.m.

No. 14 Michigan at Maryland, Noon

No. 15 SMU at No. 24 Memphis, 7:30 p.m.

No. 16 Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech, 2:30 p.m.

No. 17 Cincinnati at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

No. 22 Boise State at San Jose State, 10:30 p.m.

No. 22 Kansas State at Kansas, 3:30 p.m.

No. 23 Wake Forest vs. N.C. State, Noon

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.