Top 25 Schedule

All Times EST Tuesday’s Games

No. 1 Michigan State vs. No. 2 Kentucky at Madison Square Garden, 9:30 p.m.

No. 3 Kansas vs. No. 4 Duke at Madison Square Garden, 7 p.m.

No. 5 Louisville at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

No. 6 Florida vs. North Florida, 7 p.m.

No. 7 Maryland vs. Holy Cross, 7:30 p.m.

No. 8 Gonzaga vs. Alabama State, 8 p.m.

No. 10 Villanova vs. Army, 8:30 p.m.

No. 12 Seton Hall vs. Wagner at Walsh Gymnasium, South Orange, N.J., 6:30 p.m.

No. 13 Texas Tech vs. Eastern Illinois, 8 p.m.

No. 14 Memphis vs. S.C. State, 8 p.m.

No. 15 Oregon vs. Fresno State, 9 p.m.

No. 16 Baylor vs. Central Arkansas, Noon

No. 17 Utah State vs. Montana State, 10 p.m.

No. 19 Xavier vs. Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

No. 20 Saint Mary’s vs. Wisconsin at the Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, S.D., 9 p.m.

No. 24 Auburn vs. Georgia Southern, 9 p.m.

No. 25 VCU vs. St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No. 9 North Carolina vs. Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

No. 11 Virginia at Syracuse, 9 p.m.

No. 18 Ohio State vs. Cincinnati, 8:30 p.m.

No. 21 Arizona vs. Northern Arizona, 9 p.m.

No. 23 Purdue vs. Green Bay, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

No. 2 Kentucky vs. Eastern Kentucky, 7 p.m.

No. 3 Kansas vs. UNC Greensboro, 9 p.m.

No. 4 Duke vs. Colorado State, 7 p.m.

No. 9 North Carolina at UNC Wilmington, 7 p.m.

No. 16 Baylor vs. Washington at Alaska Airlines Center, Anchorage, Alaska, 9:30 p.m.

No. 17 Utah State vs. Weber State, 9 p.m.

No. 19 Xavier vs. Siena, 7 p.m.

No. 22 LSU vs. Bowling Green, 8 p.m.

No. 24 Auburn vs. Davidson at Alumni Hall, Annapolis, Md., 6 p.m.

No. 25 VCU vs. North Texas, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

No. 7 Maryland vs. Rhode Island, 9 p.m.

No. 8 Gonzaga vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 8 p.m.

No. 12 Seton Hall vs. Stony Brook at Walsh Gymnasium, South Orange, N.J., 2:30 p.m.

No. 13 Texas Tech vs. Bethune-Cookman, 8 p.m.

No. 14 Memphis vs. UIC at the Moda Center, Portland, Ore., 7 p.m.

No. 15 Oregon vs. Boise State, 11 p.m.

No. 23 Purdue vs. Texas, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No. 1 Michigan State vs. Binghamton, 7 p.m.

No. 5 Louisville vs. Youngstown State, 2 p.m.

No. 6 Florida vs. Florida State, 1 p.m.

No. 18 Ohio State vs. UMass Lowell, 4 p.m.

No. 21 Arizona vs. Illinois, 9 p.m.

