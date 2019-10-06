Listen Live Sports

Toronto FC 1, Columbus 0

October 6, 2019 6:35 pm
 
Columbus 0 0 0
Toronto FC 0 1 1

First half_None.

Second half_1, Toronto FC, Pozuelo, 12, 58th minute.

Goalies_Columbus, Eloy Room, Jon Kempin; Toronto FC, Quentin Westberg, Alex Bono.

Yellow Cards_Santos, Columbus, 32nd; Bradley, Toronto FC, 39th; Delgado, Toronto FC, 76th.

Referee_Armando Villarreal. Assistant Referees_Jeffrey Greeson, Ian McKay, Jorge Gonzalez. 4th Official_David Barrie.

A_23,692.

Lineups

Columbus_Eloy Room; Harrison Afful, Connor Maloney (David Accam, 83rd), Jonathan Mensah, Josh Williams; Artur, Luis Diaz, Wil Trapp; Youness Mokhtar (Jordan Hamilton, 72nd), Pedro Santos, Gyasi Zardes.

Toronto FC_Quentin Westberg; Auro, Omar Gonzalez, Chris Mavinga, Justin Morrow; Michael Bradley, Marky Delgado, Tsubasa Endoh (Nicolas Benezet, 55th), Jonathan Osorio, Alejandro Pozuelo (Patrick Mullins, 89th); Jozy Altidore (Nick DeLeon, 70th).

